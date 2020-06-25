Heading into summer usually means preparing for vacation days, packing the family up for a trip to cooler temps, or throwing on bathing suits and heading for the beach.
While this summer may look a little different, there is no shortage of businesses in Gilbert trying to open their doors safely to satisfy our cravings to get out, get active and have some fun.
Between socially-distant Goat Yoga on Val Vista, the spaced Farmer’s Market booths downtown and the first ever family swim blocks at public pools, Gilbert residents are taking advantage of the new version of summer.
While summer activities have been nothing short of challenging, the real estate market has been nothing short of surprising in just how strong it has bounced back since the beginning of March.
With a sharp decline in the number of people buying and selling their homes during April, May began what appears to resemble third quarter.
Typically a sleepier time in Arizona real estate due to vacations and preparation for a new school year, May and June appear to be setting records for the number of people making a move – and how profitable that move is proving to be.
With just 622 active listings in Gilbert – up from the 468 we saw when the pandemic began and down from 842 this time last year – Gilbert has 26 percent less inventory than it did this time last year and about 50 percent less available inventory. That’s because 348 of those houses are already under contract with buyers expecting to close in 30-45 days.
Even more surprising is that we have 15 percent more contracts pending than we did this time last year –which means that even with less inventory, more people are fighting to get into those homes.
Interest rates are low, hovering in the high 2s and low 3s – which means that your buying power has jumped anywhere from $50-$150 month in the last 60 days.
That could equate to $30,000 more in house price. Imagine the difference between a home listed at $270,000 and $300,000 and what that simple tick on the interest rate chart could look like for you.
While we’ve got some time left to enjoy these historically low interest rates, we cannot predict when they will return to the 4-5 percent of recent years.
With inventory as low, buyers are finding themselves in multiple-offer situations and needing a dose of patience to work through inspection and appraisal issues with sellers.
The upside? The median sales price in Gilbert rose from $355,000 to $362,000 in just 12 months and with homes selling at 99.01 percent of list price – and many selling for over asking – we can expect continued appreciation of 4-9 percent a year.
With nearly instant equity in your purchase, buyers are finding value in locking in the interest rates that we know will head north as soon as the unemployment rate stabilizes.
We’ve got our eye on new construction. While priced higher than some would hope, there are more than 80 different models and floorplans available to build in Gilbert and more than 50 spec homes which offer a nearly move-in ready solution for buyers struggling to find what they are looking for on the resale market.
We’ve also got our eye on our Gilbert residents who took forbearance option. The number of people who asked for forbearance jumped 91 percent to equal 5.2 percent of all Arizona home loans.
That could impact the market if they are not in repayment status before the end of summer.
Many property management companies are reporting 0% occupancy so we’re also getting in front of the opportunity to build wealth through real estate by starting your rental portfolio with a single rental home purchase – maybe even using the equity that you’ve made in the home that you will go home to today.
The market has offered many options to make use of all of that equity we’ve built up in our homes by lowering our monthly payment with a refinance.
You can use that savings to plan for a future vacation, upsize or downsize to take advantage of historically low interest rates – or start making money in the market by buying that rental property in your same Gilbert neighborhood you know and love.
The question is, where do you see yourself in five years – and how can real estate help you get there.
Mindy Jones Nevarez, a Gilbert Realtor and owner of the Amy Jones Group at Keller Williams Integrity First, can be reached at 480-250-3857, Mindy@AmyJonesGroup.com or AmyJonesGroup.com
