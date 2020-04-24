There is a lot of uncertainty in the world and yet one thing remains, the housing market in Arizona is going strong despite the challenges many families face.
While it is impossible to predict where we will land when the COVID-19 crisis is over, we have plenty of data to report on where we are at today, the trends we expect to see continue and the need to remain vigilant in sharing this information not readily available on the national or even local news.
Overall, the Valley continues to experience further decline of inventory with supply 50.4 percent less than normal at this time. With demand just 4.6 percent below normal, there is still a greater number of buyers than available homes to buy.
With builders tempering their building and access to their model homes by appointment only, we anticipate that the influx of new construction inventory we were all so eagerly awaiting might be delayed.
In 2006, builders were building for mostly non-existent home owners and we were left with many half-built communities that weren’t completed until several years later – which is very different from what we see today with a backlog of buyers and not enough quick move-in options or lots released for them.
The housing market of today is different but when chaos ensues, it is a natural human reaction to reflect back on the last time we felt chaos in the local market.
This time around, we’ve got a normal amount of well-qualified buyers whose numbers may be impacted by the pandemic-related economic turmoil and an extreme shortage of inventory which might see surge as qualified sellers liquidate.
That contrasts with the abnormally large (and mostly fraudulent) number of buyers in the 2008 market that generated an excess of inventory. We actually saw rental prices increase the last time due to the lack of real people in need of housing whereas this time around rental prices are still on the rise.
We recently helped a family living in a long-term rental purchase the home from their landlords – proving that even in the most challenging market, there can be a win-win for both buyers and sellers.
The buyers locked in an interest rate at 3.5 percent and actually lowered their monthly payment from the previous rental prices while the landlord was able to liquidate some much-needed equity that gave their family of teachers a little padding during these uncertain times.
While we don’t know where supply or demand will end up when this is over – or even what “over” means –we have not yet seen them come anywhere close to being balanced.
In Gilbert, we have 629 listings available for sale – compared to 911 last year – and only 402 of those are actually available, meaning the rest is already under contract. And we’ve only got 1.5 months’ supply remaining, meaning that if we don’t add a single listing to the market, we’d have buyers for all those homes in just 45 days.
The average sale-to-list price is 99.49 percent – which means that most listings are selling near full price once they get to the right price for the market. Our balance between supply and demand is still nearly 3 times what we’d see in a balanced market.
The numbers are changing daily, but the perspective remains as important as it was on Day One of the stay-at-home orders.
Had we started down this unknown path in a balanced market, we would have already seen a shift and started to feel the downward pressure on pricing but that simply wasn’t the environment.
This pandemic will shift the course of many people’s plans and for others it might not shift it at all. It might delay a shift in many people’s so that a surge of buyers hit the market when this is over. It may create some urgency for others who didn’t feel a need to lock down their piece of the Southeast Valley right now.
Interest rates remain low and are fluctuating less. The importance of access to information and the clarity of strategy remains important with families making the median income able to afford 68 percent of what’s on the market today.
We will come out of this stronger.
If you have a hand, lend it. If you need a hand, ask for it. We cannot leave anyone behind.
Mindy Jones Nevarez, a Gilbert Realtor and owner of the Amy Jones Group at Keller Williams Integrity First, can be reached at 480-250-3857, Mindy@AmyJonesGroup.com or AmyJonesGroup.com