Slow and steady might win the race but it also is the way we’d prefer to describe a market correction when it happens.
The current real estate market is pushing the boundaries of unprecedented and is one of the strongest markets in Arizona’s history at a time when many thought that it would simply cease to exist.
The extreme shortage of available housing – coupled with the booming number of buyers who are taking advantage of historically low interest rates – has forced a competitive market unlike anything we’ve ever seen.
Sellers are selling for well above asking, buyers are refinancing on houses they’ve lived in for less than a year and everyone is wondering just how long this can possibly go on for.
That, my friends, is the million-dollar question.
And when – because it is “when” and not “if” – the market is no longer sizzling hot like it is today, will we be talking about the steadying of the market from increased inventory and decreased buyer demand? That happened over several years as builders picked up their production and interest rates slowly rose.
Or will we be wondering how we went from frenzy to fizzle so quickly?
My gut is that the tortoise will beat out the hare every time but I’d rather be in the race than on the sidelines in the meantime.
So, how do you get in the race if you aren’t today?
Knowing your options is my number one piece of advice for everyone out there with a home, paying for someone else’s home, working from home, homeschooling from home or wanting to get a home to keep everyone at home in.
Everyone needs a home and with homes being more affordable than ever despite a 10.2 percent increase in dollar per square foot year over year in Gilbert, it seems like almost everyone wants to find a home.
Gone are the days, at least for now, where you can walk into a builder’s fancy show room and put some money down for the floorplan.
Buyers have to be prepared, think on their toes and often make big decisions in little timeframes. That can be scary.
So why do it? Well, with only 205 homes available for sale in Gilbert, builders are starting lotteries, drawings and wait lists so that they can time their builds and not take the two years to build your house that their contracts allow. (Yes, we read the entire contract and yes, they actually have two years to build your home.)
We’ve seen first-time home buyers save thousands moving from a rental to a home of their own that they didn’t even know they could afford; couples downsizing and using the equity from the sale of their home to make a cash purchase and eliminate their mortgage as they enter their retirement years; and families build wealth through real estate by investing in their first rental property.
So, if it’s such a great time, then why aren’t more people doing it? Why aren’t more homes on the market if it’s really a once-in-a-lifetime chance to access that virtual bank account of equity?
It’s typically one of two things: either they are trying to time the market and not pull the trigger until we’ve reached the absolute peak or they are afraid of how it will all work, afraid of the complications of buying and selling at the same time, afraid of finding something they love as much as their current home, afraid of losing all that equity because it just feels better knowing it’s there for access when needed.
But the truth is, it’s not accessible whenever you need it – it’s accessible now.
We’re seeing the loss of some home equity lines of credit programs, greater restrictions for self-employed borrowers trying to get cash out from a refinance, and mortgage brokers prioritizing purchase contracts over refinances.
The money in your home is only valuable if you can get it and if you can release that equity from its cage, you might be feeling like a bird singing a jolly tune.
I think we’re going to see some buyers move to the sidelines because they are tired of fighting tooth and nail for every last bit in the contract, standing in line in 110+ degree weather waiting for a builder to call their name, and waiting up until 9:30 p.m. for a seller to agree to change the contract price when the appraisal comes in low. These are all true stories and while we’ve seen and heard in the last six months.
There is definitely a sense of urgency for sellers who want to make a cash grab.
And buyers, my only advice is to stick it out.
Unprecedented times can be scary but they can also be unique, challenging, exciting and full of opportunity.
Assemble your board of experts - lenders, financial advisors, real estate agents – and let them help you understand your options and how to maximize these unprecedented times.
- Mindy Jones Nevarez, a Gilbert Realtor and owner of the Amy Jones Group at Keller Williams Integrity First, can be reached at 480-250-3857, Mindy@AmyJonesGroup.com or AmyJonesGroup.com