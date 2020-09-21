For the sixth consecutive year, Fulton Homes has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with a 2020 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award for its efforts in trying to minimize exposure to airborne pollutants and increase overall indoor air quality in homes.
“Fulton Homes is honored to be recognized as a 2020 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award winner for a sixth straight time,” said Dennis Webb, vice president of Fulton Homes. “In addition to educating the public on the importance of indoor air quality, we strive towards a healthier standard, enveloping quality with care in efficient, healthy home building.”
Since 2014 when Fulton Homes first joined the EPA’s program, approximately 3,700 homes have been built across the Valley with the Indoor airPLUS label, and 100 percent of new construction is built to the Indoor airPLUS standards creating benefits for homebuyers such as education, moisture control, radon control, pest management, and higher efficiency for heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
The pandemic is especially putting a bigger spotlight on homebuilders nationwide to demonstrate how healthy their new homes actually are.
As the first homebuilder to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with the prestigious “Indoor airPLUS Leader of the Year” award in 2018, Fulton Homes has focused the last few years on building healthier homes.
According to the EPA, Americans spend 90 percent of their time indoors and indoor air is typically two to five times more polluted than outdoor air.
“Comfort, health and safety are becoming important mainstays to our buyers, especially now,” said Doug Fulton, CEO of Fulton Homes.
“We are proud of the work we’ve done for our homebuyers that provide them the peace of mind gained through our award-winning participation in the EPA’s Indoor airPLUS program. We want individuals who are looking for those features in a new home to know that Fulton Homes is, and has been, Arizona’s leader in this area.”
Fulton Homes builds all its homes to Indoor airPLUS standards - providing homebuyers with healthier and more comfortable options.
The Tempe-based homebuilder joined the Indoor airPLUS program in 2014, starting with just over 60 labeled homes that year.
Fulton Homes works closely with the rater and trade contractors to refine construction details. The company is also committed to educating homebuyers on the value of improved indoor air quality.
Indoor airPLUS is a companion label to ENERGY STAR for Homes certification.
“Together, these programs provide comprehensive health protections,” a spokesman said, noting the builder uses a variety of construction practices and technologies to achieve the Indoor airPLUS label and reduce indoor air pollutants and improve the indoor air quality inside the home.
Homes displaying the Indoor airPLUS label include additional measures for moisture control, radon-resistance, pest prevention, combustion pollutant control, HVAC filtration and low-emission materials.
Homebuilder seeing massive demand for Lakeview Trails South East homes featuring flex-space layouts, open outdoor spaces
Fulton recently opened the Lakeview Trails South East neighborhood in Morrison Ranch, selling 10 homes first four hours of the launch.
The buying frenzy continues with 24 homes beginning constructions.
Fulton said those sales set off an unprecedented trend of sales for the homebuilders with 150 homes being sold across the Valley in the past four weeks.
“We are in the final phase at Lakeview Trails and people are in a frenzy to get their piece of Morrison Ranch,” he said. “The sought-after Gilbert location combined with the luxury floorplans are an incredible draw.”
Starting in the $400s, Lakeview Trails South East features six distinctive styles of flex-space homes, each with a three-car garage. The largest, Canary Pine, features five bedrooms with walk-in closets, five full bathrooms, a loft and more in its 3,157 square feet of space.
Other floorplans range between 2,930 square feet and 1,631 square feet. For no additional cost, buyers can customize their homes with granite countertops, maple cabinets, and ceiling fans through the Fulton Features program.
Morrison Ranch features more than 400 acres of greenbelts, open space and tree-lined streets.
Information: fultonhomes.com.