Covid-19 has brought innovation, compassion and community partnership in Gilbert to a whole new level of greatness.
Our commitment to reopening safely has been influenced by our relatively low case number and supported by the desire to minimize the impact to our thriving community.
Despite a dramatic decrease in the number of Gilbert residents buying and selling houses, there is no indication that the local housing market will be taken down by this pandemic.
Any impacts to the housing market appear to be short-lived and seen mostly in the first few weeks. We experienced panicked sellers making quick decisions to liquidate funds – which increased the number of listings on the market.
Buyers who had not lost their jobs nor had been furloughed decided not to buy a home despite historically low interest rates creating a housing market that was actually more affordable than it was in 2019.
We saw many vacation rental property owners turn their Airbnb and VRBO properties into long-term rentals as Spring Training was cancelled and the hospitality industry withered.
Even that trend has reversed and we are now predicting the same shortage of available homes to rent as there was prior to the pandemic.
Gilbert has 27 percent less inventory on the market than this time last year so. While that is a marked improvement from the nearly 50 percent drop in inventory prior to the pandemic, it has validated our inclination early on that if even half the people interested in moving in and within Gilbert decided to wait this one out we still do not have enough houses for interested buyers.
The balance between supply and demand drives the price stability and days of inventory. Both have been relatively unimpacted in Gilbert.
The current dollar per square foot average for Gilbert is $179.79 – up from $163.77 last year and up from $171.87 last quarter.
The average sales price for Gilbert is $411,390 up from $380,918 last year and $408,691 last quarter.
The months of supply in Gilbert is 1.7 with nearly no change from last year at 1.9 and last quarter at 1.5.
These numbers clearly delineate the global pandemic from the glut of inventory seen in 2006 and 2011 that ultimately led to the housing market crash of 2007 and 2008.
It would be naive to think that we can predict the future as we obviously did not see Covid-19 coming during one of the strongest economies we’ve ever seen in the Valley.
It would also be naive to think that there won’t be significant struggles for those who took a hit to their business, lost their job, found themselves in a place of food insecurity that they had never experienced before or who have been otherwise emotionally, financially or medically impacted by this global wrecking ball.
Running alongside the pain and the grief of our community will be the lasting impact of a town that came together to give back – and a housing market that will stand strong.
Our homes are for many our greatest assets and a vital necessity to our well-being.
We’ve seen a 40 percent increase in accepted contracts over the last month as we start to tie the laces on our running shoes again.
The finish line is still a ways off but the countdown has started and Gilbert is leading the pack.
