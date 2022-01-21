If you haven’t seen the memes about what New Year’s Eve looked like going into 2020 versus 2022, do yourself a favor and look them up. It’s a somewhat comedic reminder about how much we’ve been through as a community over the last couple years.
With COVID cases on the rise again, we are cautiously optimistic that with some experience under our belt, we are geared up and ready to take on 2022 with a new attitude. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that we can’t predict the future, life is short, and where there is opportunity to help our community, we should all dig in.
The housing marketing has also provided its fair share of memes over the last two years.
With record-breaking appreciation rates, historically low interest rates and a break-neck pace - the world of real estate appears to have been just as unpredictable as the headlines we’ve seen scrolling across our TV screens for the last 24 months.
In that time, Gilbert’s average home price has risen from $388,993 to $573,202, appreciation has risen from an average of 6.4% annually to 28.8% annually, and we’ve gone from having 460 active listings to just 250 active listings.
With just 27 days of inventory two years ago dropping to 14 days of inventory today, we would need at least 10 times the amount of houses for sale to be in balance.
So what does that mean for the coming year?
We are currently sitting with about 1,000 fewer listings Valley-wide than we had last year and we all know what that did to our appreciation rates come the spring time.
We’ve already started to see listings with multiple offers the first weekend on the market and the return of lease backs and other concessions for sellers, making it easier for them to navigate the low inventory market on the purchase side.
And with rental rates currently outpacing the resale market, we can expect renting to become a less and less desirable of an option. And that will continue to drive demand on the buy side.
Interestingly enough, we saw about 1,000 more listings sell in the last 30 days than we did in the same time frame two years ago.
We’ve also got a healthy amount of demand for the houses that we have available.
Interest rates continue to be a variable for 2022 and many analysts are predicting a modest 1% increase by year’s end.
That means that while interest rates are still very low compared to historical averages, homes will become more expensive by the end of the year, if not sooner.
This sense of urgency, in part, is driving the increased demand headed into 2022.
What will follow will likely be our typical surge in contracts as our peak selling season kicks off.
New construction will continue to be a viable option, especially for our renters looking to transition out of a variable monthly payment into a secure mortgage while they have some time left on their lease to accommodate the average 10-14 month build time that most builders are averaging.
Supply chain issues and labor shortages have impeded the ability of builders of new homes to keep up with demand over the last two years.
Those impediments continue.
But we are starting to see some lots availability, some flexibility in interest lists and lotteries.
Each community is going to be different and having a specialist to help guide buyers through the intricacies of purchasing new construction can make that dream a reality.
One thing is certain: national housing experts continue to highlight suburban cities that are amenity-rich – like Gilbert – as one of the fastest growing segments of our market.
Each new grand opening – including the upcoming Epicenter at Agritopia, Verde at Cooley Station and even Novel at Val Vista – offers live-work-and-play lifestyle options.
And with each, we continue to lead the charge when it comes to innovation.
That will certainly translate into appreciation and desirability for housing and growth in Gilbert.
Mindy Jones, a Gilbert Realtor and owner of the Amy Jones Group at Keller Williams Integrity First, can be reached at 480-250-3857. Mindy@AmyJonesGroup.com or AmyJonesGroup.com.