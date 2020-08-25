I oppose the Town of Gilbert’s proposal to socialize ambulance service for many reasons. The vote should be tabled until there has been sufficient discussion, input and transparency.
Isn’t it interesting that the first item on the Town Council’s next agenda is discussion of the AMR contract renewal, yet the purchase of ambulances is also on the agenda?
This shows that most Council members are talking out of both sides of their mouths. It looks like the majority has already made up their minds to expand government (and its budget) by creating a town-run ambulance service.
There has been no meaningful public input regarding this issue because the majority of Gilbert leaders do not want to hear from residents. There is a blatant lack of transparency and responsibility.
We are currently under contract with American Medical Response (AMR), and it operates in the best interest of our community.
Cost to taxpayers. AMR’s exemplary service is professional and very cost efficient. There is no way that the Town of Gilbert can compete with this cost. In 2018, Gilbert actually received over $221,000 from AMR. This revenue included leasing space to house ambulances in our fire stations.
Then, Gilbert leaders decided to dip their toes into health care by purchasing one ambulance. In 2019, the total revenue LOSS was $173,569. So why does the annual revenue and cost report show that the town broke even with zero loss? Because the money was transferred from the general budget. Town leaders robbed Peter to pay Paul. And both had money from citizens’ pockets.
Municipalities simply cannot compete with a contractor that focuses solely on this critical service. Mesa purchased three ambulances in an attempt to operate its own service. In 2019, Mesa lost almost $1 million.
Exemplary service. AMR’s contract with Gilbert requires compliance 90 percent of the time. AMR tops that goal, with a typical response time exceeding 95 percent. In December 2019, compliance was 98 percent.
Access to resources. AMR has four to six ambulances allocated to Gilbert and Queen Creek. In the event of a large incident or disaster, it can quickly dispatch additional ambulances from surrounding communities that it also serves, including Chandler and Mesa. If Gilbert leaders decide to operate its own ambulances, we would have no access to more.
Cost efficiency. At about $330,000 per ambulance, it would take at least seven years to recoup this cost. This does not include salaries, supplies, liability insurance and other costs.
Since the average service life of an ambulance is about seven years, Gilbert would have to purchase new ambulances at that time. This would be a recurring debt.
“Continuum of care.” This refers to having the same paramedic or other medical expert care for patients during their entire period of treatment. This is irrelevant because once the patient is transferred to the hospital, hospital staff begins caring for patients. There is no such thing as a “continuum.”
Funding the unions. A major reason for socializing ambulance service is to enlarge the pool of employees that pay union dues. This means more union PAC money for political candidates.
Do you want unions to buy your representatives? In the recent election, unions were top contributors to a number of Gilbert candidates. If voters want a union-controlled city, Detroit is a good choice.
Supporting business. Many town leaders touted their campaign desire to attract and support more businesses and jobs. Ironically, they now want to close down a portion of a well-run business that provides valuable jobs and serves our community.
If I have the opportunity to vote on the ambulance issue, I will support continued service from AMR. This issue is similar to the promised “decreased insurance premiums” of ObamaCare.
AMR has responded immediately to health emergencies of many people I know. May they continue to do so.
-Laurin Hendrix is a Town Councilman-elect.