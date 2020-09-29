One of the great freedoms that we enjoy is the right to elect our leaders. This is true at the national, state and local levels.
If an elected person is unlawfully prohibited from filling a position or carrying out its duties, it is in direct opposition to the constitutional rights of the voters. It is against the law.
The voters’ preferred candidate should always take precedence over someone who has been temporarily appointed to fill a position.
After all, citizens have no input regarding who fills a vacant seat. It is decided by a very small group of people, and often the appointee’s ideology does not truly reflect the ideals of voters.
When I was elected to the Town Council in August, it was for a two-year seat occupied by a temporary appointee. The Town of Gilbert refused to acknowledge the rule of law and also refused to follow the precedents of similar elections in Arizona.
Since Gilbert is not an incorporated city, it has no city charter that outlines the process of replacing appointed officials. Thus, state statutes must be followed. By law, elected offices should be filled with elected people, even in Gilbert.
In 2010, Bill Montgomery was elected to the position of Maricopa County Attorney. Since Rick Romley was an appointee filling the seat, he immediately stepped down so that Montgomery could begin his term.
In 2018, Tom Nerini was elected to the Maricopa County Community College Governing Board. The appointee stepped down so that Nerini could begin his term.
There are other examples in Arizona in which appointees did not refuse to leave their posts after an election. They did not try to usurp power that was not granted by voters. In addition to following the standard rule of law, these appointees exhibited integrity and respect for voters.
In a prior ruling, Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick, stated, “The electorate shall have the right at the earliest possible date of selecting officers to fill vacancies in elected offices with a person of their own choice”.
In order to respect the decision of Gilbert voters and follow the rule of law, I asked to be sworn in following the election in August. Town officials refused this request and stated that I would begin my term in January.
Interestingly, the Town Council was about to make some very important decisions that would determine how our tax money is spent.
Here is just one example: Council voted to move forward with a plan to create a town-run ambulance service that will cost millions of dollars. I discovered that this is not financially feasible. Other municipalities have lost well over $1million in a single year by doing this.
There are other decisions being made by the Town Council that I feel can benefit from my experience and knowledge.
Critics (and supporters of the current appointee) claim that I am only interested in spending the Town’s money on lawsuits. This is false and laughable, especially in light of the millions of taxpayer dollars that they have no trouble spending in unnecessary ways.
Although the appointee, Bill Spence, publicly stated that he would not leave office until Jan. 5, he is being removed by court order Nov. 3. Town leadership voted to pay the legal fees for Spence.
In the event that Spence was found guilty of usurpation of office, he would have been guilty of an offense under the Arizona criminal code. The Town of Gilbert in essence paid for the criminal defense of Bill Spence. He has been found not guilty thus far but that could change if an appeal is pursued.
Regardless of the outcome of this lawsuit to follow the rule of law, the majority of Gilbert Council members voted to pay for the criminal defense of one of their appointed friends. These are the same people who are irresponsible with the money they are entrusted with.
I believe that Gilbert leaders should be transparent and represent its citizens lawfully. I am discovering that this is not always the case in our town. Some people call this the “good old boy mentality,” with leaders abusing the trust they have been given.
How can our leaders claim to support business and family values when they do not value the law? It’s time to change and I look forward to being part of it.