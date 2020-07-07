Town Council candidates envision Gilbert at build-out
Editor’s note
The Gilbert Sun News asked the candidates for Gilbert Town Council to write an opinion piece addressing this question: What is your vision for Gilbert as it approaches buildout in 2030 and how would you achieve that? Both the council and the mayoral candidates will each be writing one more column prior to the Aug. 4 election. All candidate columns and their answers to our questionnaire are at gilbertsunnews.com
My vision for Gilbert is threefold: to be financially prepared to address the long-term maintenance of our community as new development slows, to have a vibrant and robust business community that provides jobs for our residents and to be the safest community in the nation providing an environment of inclusiveness, community involvement, and kindness for all.
The inevitable reduction of growth-related revenues resulting from COVID-19 makes decisions of today even more important. It is important to utilize the data captured by the Town in its infrastructure inventory that outlines replacement and maintenance schedules in order to make sound decisions. This information helps us set priorities that allow us to absorb financial responsibilities so we can prevent an increase of our tax rates.
Gilbert must continue to pay down our bonds as quickly as possible saving millions of dollars in interest for Gilbert citizens. I am committed to completing the priorities outlined in the streets’ Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) while investing in technology to move traffic efficiently, which has time and again been noted as a top priority by our residents in the Town’s annual survey.
During this economic downturn, a business-friendly environment is more important than ever. As a Chamber of Commerce executive, I’ve advocated for more than 24-years for reasonable regulations, low taxes, and what I consider “locally-minded” support of small businesses.
And I will continue that charge as your council member. We must help small businesses flourish and attract large businesses to provide quality jobs and services within our community. As with many families in Gilbert, I have children and grandchildren here. And, I want them to have all the opportunities available to achieve their careers close to home.
I want to reduce the time parents must spend in their cars each day as they travel to their jobs and back, not just by the transportation improvements we can make, but also by recruiting those jobs here in Gilbert. Other than public safety regulations, we must get out of the way of businesses ability to run their companies and prosper.
Finally, my vision for Gilbert is for us all to continue to appreciate the kindness and community-spirit we feel today. Let’s make sure we come together as one – a community that watches out for our neighbors, works together to solve community issues, and while acknowledging our differences we celebrate our similarities.
I want our community to be the safest in the nation through community involvement and strong support of our public safety personnel.
I’ll know we have achieved this vision when our grandchildren choose to raise their families and start businesses in our town because it is the best place to do so.