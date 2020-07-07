Town Council candidates envision Gilbert at build-out
Editor’s note
The Gilbert Sun News asked the candidates for Gilbert Town Council to write an opinion piece addressing this question: What is your vision for Gilbert as it approaches buildout in 2030 and how would you achieve that? Both the council and the mayoral candidates will each be writing one more column prior to the Aug. 4 election. All candidate columns and their answers to our questionnaire are at gilbertsunnews.com
My vision for the buildout for gilbert is consistent with the plans already promulgated by the town.
In order to ensure the long-term prosperity without ever requiring the need for a primary property tax, we must build in a way that our sales tax revenue stream remains strong and resilient.
As I stated in my appointment interviews and numerous times since, I believe in strategic zoning with particular attention being paid to areas adjacent to other municipalities.
We must capitalize on opportunities to bring daily revenues from outside Gilbert and I believe that small business is the key.
The Heritage District is a popular destination for families from Mesa, Chandler and Tempe and returns $3 for every dollar invested. Elsewhere in Gilbert, our smart commercial development strategy is expected to return $7 for every dollar invested in infrastructure.
While strategic commercial development is key to our economic future, we must never lose sight of our values and “small-town” appeal.
Housing must be zoned and built with consideration of the needs of the communities. A comprehensive approach to blend residential, retail and commercial needs for the benefit of the area is crucial.
The “loop of our daily life” must be considered such that our needs from the moment we wake up until we go to bed are satisfied. Reliable services, clean water, shopping and recreation, and preserving a community feel must always be a priority.
While our build-out plans have been discussed and implement for quite some time, our “re-buildout” plans need to be discussed as well. We have areas that are aging and are in need of a refresh.
This is an opportunity for Gilbert to revitalize stagnant commercial areas with innovative business opportunities.
I envision certain areas becoming a destination for professional services such that residents will no longer need to drive to their offices in Phoenix or Scottsdale, but rather they can keep their business close to home and eliminate their need to commute and spend money outside Gilbert.
When business succeeds, Gilbert succeeds. Also, with regard to “re-buildout,” there are increasing opportunities to buy a home that is in need of an upgrade and remodel.
This is a prime market to find affordable housing and fix-it-up for keeping or for reselling. Gilbert’s reputation, low taxes, public services, schools and recreation makes us a top destination for families.
Lastly, buildout needs to be done smartly. When you take your car in to change the timing belt, you do the water-pump at the same time because the engine is already torn apart. The same mindset needs to be applied to our infrastructure upgrades. We must look ahead and plan work such that all foreseeable work under a road is done when the road is installed or repaired such that we tear up roads ONE TIME. Smart work and proper planning is the key to saving money and getting a quality product. These ideas have been my specialty for decades. I’m excited to bring my experience to Gilbert!!