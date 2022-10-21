Reader calls Hendrix wrong rep for Gilbert

As a 29-year resident of Gilbert, and a retired educator who has closely followed politics in the town of Gilbert, I want to express my concern about having Laurin Hendrix represent our town in the Legislature.
Since he first ran for public office in 2008, Mr. Hendrix has shown that he does not possess the appropriate temperament to be a representative.
• In 2008, Hendrix was elected to the Arizona Legislature. However, after one and a half years, incumbent Hendrix was so out of favor four Republicans ran against him in the primary to unseat him.
The four opponents had 15,385 votes to Hendix’s 9322 votes. During his short term, he was involved in a scandal involving the acceptance of tickets and other gifts for the Fiesta Bowl that were not reported, as required by Arizona law.
• In 2016, Hendrix was elected to the Maricopa County Community College District Board. After being named board president in 2018, he dismantled the popular and effective “Meet and Confer” practice, which had, for 40 years, facilitated collaboration between faculty and the board.
This change was not supported by other board members and faculty vehemently opposed this change. In 2017, Hendrix canceled the football program for all Maricopa County community colleges, another extremely controversial and unpopular decision.
• In 2018, the voters elected two new board members to the MCC District Board. Hendrix resigned his position the morning he realized the board was going to vote him out of his position as president of the Board.
• In 2020, Hendrix was elected to the Gilbert Town Council, replacing an appointed member. Instead of waiting until the new term started to take his seat on the council, Hendrix sued the Town of Gilbert to take his seat immediately. This action cost the town over $74,000.00 in legal fees.
During his latest term on the Gilbert Town Council, he has been outspokenly divisive and unable to collaborate with other Town Council members on important decisions.
So now Hendrix again wants to represent Gilbert in the Legislature.
For the past 14 years, it is apparent that he has neither the judgment nor the temperament to represent us. Gilbert deserves and requires better representation at this critical time. As a Gilbert resident, I encourage you to take this information into account when making your selection on the ballot!
- Laurie Bingenheimer