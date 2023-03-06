As the sponsor of Senate Bill 1117, which would make important changes in state law to solve the Valley and state’s housing supply crises, I have spent the past 18 months hearing from a range of stakeholders concerning the causes of this crisis.
The bipartisan Housing Supply Study Committee, which I chaired, traveled Arizona and took testimony from scores of residents, developers, economists, professional planners and advocates for the unhoused.
One thing we heard over and over again was how frequently cities and towns – which claim to be in support of new homes for residents and more affordable housing to help families living paycheck to paycheck – have become the Number One roadblock to building the homes they loudly claim to want.
Given how often cities and towns have been an obstacle to solving the housing crisis, I can’t say I was shocked to read that Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson is vehemently against SB 1117.
As Peterson tells it, “There’s not a clear simple solution to the complex set of factors that impact housing costs.”
The mayor’s politician-speak is dead wrong. In reality, simple solutions to the housing crisis do exist, and they’re included in SB 1117.
The primary solution is for cities and towns like Gilbert to build more homes, to repair the massive supply-and-demand shortfall that has exponentially driven up the cost of housing in Arizona over the last decade.
For those of you settled comfortably in your present homes, Where will your children or grandchildren live? Do you want them to have the opportunity to live in the community in which they grew up in, or are you satisfied that they will have to move far away, perhaps out of the state, because a few of your neighbors don’t want to see any new housing built?
For me, I think about this exact question for my three children every day.
This measure would get us back to building starter homes on small lots that have been regulated out of existence in Arizona. We desperately need a variety of housing types so our first responders, nurses, teachers and those just starting out in the workplace can find a home.
SB 1117 also would eliminate the need for builders to go through costly processes like municipal design review panels, where panel members get to play Goldilocks, making endless demands for aesthetic changes to new homes.
The proposal also would allow homeowners to build a guest house and residences where residents could rent a room while sharing communal kitchens and bathrooms.
The bill will not eliminate all formal citizen review processes; it will not prevent residents from engaging in or being aware of projects coming to their neighborhoods; nor will it undermine neighborhoods that are subject to HOA requirements.
Frankly, I find it necessary to urge Peterson – and everyone else– to read the proposal at azleg.gov/legtext/55leg/2R/bills/SB1117S.pdf
We must build 270,000 new homes to repair the shortfall currently being experienced in our housing market – a shortfall that will only grow worse.
Cities and towns – along with neighbors who bully elected officials by loudly proclaiming “not in my backyard” to every new construction project – not only drive up the cost of housing, but they threaten the Arizona economy by making it harder for our state to attract new businesses.
It’s easy to say “no” while failing to offer a solution of your own. I would urge the mayor to support something more than the status quo, which has created a housing supply crisis that impacts tens of thousands of families on a daily basis. The status quo will not work; we need real solutions for a real crisis.
SB 1117, which has drawn support from Republicans and Democrats, is exactly that solution.
Sen. Steven Kaiser, R-Phoenix, is a member of the Arizona Legislature.