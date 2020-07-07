Town Council candidates envision Gilbert at build-out
Editor’s note
The Gilbert Sun News asked the candidates for Gilbert Town Council to write an opinion piece addressing this question: What is your vision for Gilbert as it approaches buildout in 2030 and how would you achieve that? Both the council and the mayoral candidates will each be writing one more column prior to the Aug. 4 election. All candidate columns and their answers to our questionnaire are at gilbertsunnews.com
As an American, I take pride in the opportunities that the United States has afforded me.
There is still injustice in our world. And yes, I am against injustice. I also believe that anyone can rise against any obstacle. I am for righteous anger. But anger that is rooted in bitterness would only lead to chaos.
There are many just people whose goal is to live justly and righteously. Leadership is about service. If your leadership position is a cushion for your comfort, then you have no idea about service. I am a proponent of civil discourse. There will always be bad apples among us. I am always inspired by those who have risen above all odds and overcome the challenges of their time.
I found inspiration in people like Frederick Douglas, George Washington, Martin Luther King, etc. These people had every right to blame the institution of their time. If they rioted for their lives, they would still be justified, but they did not. They found hope in hopelessness. They saw opportunities amid oppression.
They fought the battle of their time on their knees, but they also came up with ideas. They were change-makers of their era. They invented, came up with ideas, developed themselves, and made themselves indispensable. Because of the upheavals they had to overcome, every word they spoke mattered. Every word they spoke counted. They knew there was an injustice, but they also knew that they had to find solutions.
Sensationalism has a way of making us feel relevant but will never beat logic.
In Gilbert, we have a fantastic police force. We have a role to play in making sure that our police force is honored, but there is also no room for prejudice in our town. Gilbert is growing, and we are not perfect. We must make sure that no matter who comes to our town and where they come from, Gilbert is a home for them too.
By 2030, our city would have grown population, but our values would remain the same. Our safety will still be our top priority. Just as former chief Dunn has served our town, we will continue to make sure the Police force is aware of the residents in Gilbert. We would continue to make sure that the police force hass a cordial relation with all communities in Gilbert. I am the best councilman to do that.
As a Christian, the greatest commandment is to love God with all your heart. And secondly, it is to love your neighbor as yourself. If you are a Christian and this is not the foundation of your belief system, you have a problem
During this time, a COVID 19 and racial upheaval, this is the best time we can reach out to our neighbors and check how they are doing.