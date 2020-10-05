Early voting kicks off this Wednesday as Gilbert voters pick their next mayor and sort through a bevy of candidates for offices from President to the Maricopa County Community College Governing Board and two statewide propositions on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The last day to register to vote is Monday.
In Gilbert, Brigette Peterson and Matt Nielsen duke it out for the mayor’s job while voters living in the Higley Unified School District boundary will choose among four candidates – Tiffany Shultz, Michelle Anderson, Kristina Reese and Greg Wojtovich to fill three open seats.
Peterson is a former councilwoman who resigned earlier this year to run for mayor. Nielsen is a political newcomer.
Former mayor Jenn Daniels opted not to run for re-election and resigned abruptly in mid-August without saying why. Later it was announced she was starting a public affairs company with a former APS executive. Daniels also has endorsed Peterson and is co-chair of Peterson’s campaign.
Some notable Maricopa County races for residents include Town Councilman-elect Laurin Hendrix’s re-election bid for the community college Governing Board. He’s being challenged by Jacqueline V. Smith for the District 1 seat.
Hendrix beat incumbent Bill Spence in the August Primary and recently won a lawsuit to be seated on Council in November instead of January. He is allowed to hold both the school board and council positions.
In partisan elections, Republican Jack Sellers faces Democrat Jevin Hodge for the District 1 seat on the Maricopa Board of Supervisors, which includes Gilbert.
Sellers, a former Chandler City councilman and State Transportation Board member, was appointed to the seat in 2019.
And, former Town Councilman and Republican Eddie Cook is trying to keep his county assessor’s job against Democrat Aaron Connor. Cook was appointed to his position in February.
For statewide races, voters will cast ballots for senators and representatives in District 12 and District 17.
Republicans Jake Hoffman and Travis Grantham are virtual shoe-ins for the two House seats in District 12 against write-in candidate Democrat Kristin Clark.
In the House race for District 17, incumbent Republican Jeff Weninger and incumbent Democrat Jennifer Pawlik face off against Republican challenger Liz Harris.
The state senate race in District 12 pits Republican Warren Petersen against Democrat Lynsey Robinson. Petersen current serves in the House and is running for the seat occupied by Republican Eddie Farnsworth, who is retiring.
The two candidates vying for the state senate seat in District 17 are incumbent Republican J.D. Mesnard and Democrat Ajlan “A.J.” Kurdoglu, a furniture store owner. Democrats are targeting that race as they try to gain a majority in the Senate.
Votes also will decide the fate of two propositions.
The Smart and Safe Arizona Act, or Proposition 207, would legalize the possession and recreational use of marijuana for adults and impose a 16.0 percent tax on sales. According to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, the proposition would generate an estimated annual $166 million in revenue from tax and licensing fees.
Supporters include former Gov. John Fife Symington, Arizona Attorneys for Criminal Justice and Arizona Dispensaries Association.
There were more groups opposed to the measure, which include Gov. Doug Ducey, the Yavapai County Attorney, the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association, Saddle Mountain Unified School District in Litchfield Park, U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Peoria, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mesa.
Proposition 208, or the Invest in Education Act, would impose a tax on part of the income of high earners to help pay for teachers salaries, classroom support staff salaries teacher mentoring and retention programs and other education programs.
If passed, a 3.5 percent surcharge would be added to the existing income tax of 4.5 percent for single filers earning over $250,000 a year and couples earning over $500,000 annually. Only the income over those amounts would be subject to the tax.
The Joint Legislative Committee estimated the new surcharge would generate $827 million a year.
Those that support the proposition include the Gilbert Education Association, Higley Education Association, Children’s Action Alliance, United for Education and Mesa Education Association.
Opponents include Ducey, state Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Goldwater Institute, Arizona Tax Research Association, Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Greater Phoenix Chamber and Arizona Small Business Association.
The county is expecting a historic turnout. The 2008 General Election had the highest turnout at 79.76 percent and participation on record.
“We just surpassed 2.5 million registered voters, which is the highest number ever recorded in Maricopa County,” said elections spokeswoman Megan Gilbertson.
To accommodate the anticipated uptick of voters, county elections is expanding access through a Vote Center model where voters can choose from any voting location than at one assigned site.
The department also is adding new, drive-thru drop boxes in the parking lots of sport stadiums across the county from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3. To find sites and hours of operation, go to Locations.Maricopa.Vote.
According to officials, close to 78 percent of Maricopa County’s 2.5 million registered voters have already requested a ballot in the mail.
Before COVID-19, the county elections plan estimated about 2 million voters would cast a ballot in November with approximately 211,000 – 313,000 of those voters turning out in-person on Election Day.
Voters will have the choice to return their early ballot by mail by Oct. 27 or drop it off at any Vote Center or secure ballot drop box by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters can find out where to vote, see what’s on their ballot, sign up to vote by mail and more by going to BeBallotReady.Vote.