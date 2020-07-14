Editor’s note
The Gilbert Sun News invited the three candidates for Gilbert’s next mayor to write a column on a topic of their choice. Their earlier columns and answers to our questionnaire can be found at gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert needs efficient, bounded government
By MATT NIELSEN, GSN Guest Writer
I am a stickler for efficiency. If government is going to use the power to tax, it ought to do so with extreme care, and use that money efficiently. The opposite happens in government, almost without exception.
My background in business management gives me the experience needed to hold government accountable to the people for the resources entrusted to them. Forcibly taxing residents for frivolous initiatives and programs is wrong.
Families want to know that they’re safe, that the roads are well-maintained, their water will work when they turn on the faucet, and their garbage will be picked up. Gilbert’s next mayor must hold the line on fiscal responsibility. During these challenging times, that means we’ll need to make some tough decisions about spending.
Like any family or business that goes through a hard time, we’ll need to be wise about spending priorities so that we can recover quickly and get back to economic vitality.
Tax-and-spend, rubber-stamp, establishment politicians won’t cut it anymore. We must demand more responsible money management from our elected officials.
Government should fulfill its role, but not outgrow it. We have the second lowest taxes in the Valley. I intend to continue and improve upon that. My default position will be no new taxes. If someone comes to me proposing a tax increase, the burden will be on them to prove the necessity and value.
Further, government also has a responsibility to protect the fundamental rights of its citizens – not infringe on them. As mayor, I will make sure government doesn’t overstep into our individual liberties. Individual liberty is the only path to true freedom and prosperity. History has shown that.
As mayor, I will know when to say yes and have the backbone to say no.
We have seen, more than ever, that the only constant is change. Recent events have created a lot of doubt and fear among residents – not just in Gilbert, but around the world.
We are fortunate to live in a country that respects the rights of each individual, and grants us liberty to choose for ourselves how we live.
Politicians at every level of government have faced immense pressure from many competing viewpoints to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in different ways. There is a strong temptation for elected officials to overstep the role of government and dictate to citizens what they should wear, where they can go and what they can do.
Decisions like this are much easier to make when you can base them on firm principles – principles like freedom and individual liberty.
I will constantly guard against government overreach. The mayor’s role is not to make every choice for you, and you should never surrender your freedom to choose.
When you cast your vote for mayor of Gilbert, please consider which candidate is most likely to preserve your freedoms, shares your values, and will keep local government accountable to you as a citizen. That is why I ask for your support for Mayor of Gilbert.
Peterson: I am the proven choice for Gilbert mayor
By BRIGETTE PETERSON, GSN Guest Writer
If you love what you have in Gilbert… then I AM the proven choice for mayor.
My family and I moved to Gilbert 25 years ago. My husband and I put down roots here in Gilbert because we loved being part of a vibrant and growing community with great schools.
I started volunteering in the community immediately, and very soon moved from classroom mom to town volunteer.
When a class member in Gilbert Leadership Class 8 suggested I apply for the Gilbert Planning Commission, I said “I don’t know what the Planning Commission does” and he said “You know Gilbert.”
I applied and was appointed to the Gilbert Planning Commission, where I spent 14 years as a volunteer.
If you want a mayor that has 25 years of community history… then I’m the proven choice
During my time on the Gilbert Town Council, I served on local and regional boards, broadening my knowledge base and forming relationships with other council members and mayors around the valley.
I made a point to serve in a full-time capacity, attending meetings and events, meeting with residents and business owners and doing extra training when available.
I was there when we voted to pay off bonds early, saving taxpayers millions of dollars. I’ve been there every day since being elected to Town Council in 2014.
If you want a mayor that will serve Gilbert in a full-time capacity… then I’m the proven choice
My time as a council member has given me the experience and track record to help Gilbert continue to be a safe, clean and friendly community with a vibrant economy. Gilbert is a flourishing community because we have great residents and our town council has provided quality leadership.
Gilbert is relationship based and I have those relationships in place.
If you want leadership that will listen and participate with its residents and businesses… then I’m the proven choice.
I’ve had many impacts across Gilbert over the years… I have a track record of leadership in Gilbert that I am proud of. We need a mayor that can hit the ground running – if you want a mayor with passion and dedication – I’m the only candidate running that has served in elected office.
If you want our future to be as successful as our present, vote Brigette Peterson for mayor.
King Smith: I am ready to cultivate a Gilbert for All
By LYNNE KING SMITH
GSN Guest Writer
t’s fair to say, Gilbert is a wonderful place to live. But to say we simply need to keep things the same is shortsighted.
Your mayor should make it clear they will do everything in their power to confront challenges and make improvements wherever possible.
I’m running to be the next mayor of Gilbert because we need to get to work to not only ensure we maintain our quality of life, but ensure a prosperous and secure future for all Gilbert residents.
The character of Gilbert is undoubtedly one of the fundamental pillars of what makes our community a community. I remember moving here nearly 20 years ago and being blown away by the friendliness of our new neighbors, and how quickly we were welcomed.
I was struck by how unique it was that so many of our neighbors were entrepreneurs; and when my husband and I started our first company out of our garage, we had an instant support network in our community.
That’s rare, and we must take advantage of it.
This entrepreneurial network helped make it possible for me to start and grow my businesses here. Imagine the impact if our community supported our businesses by creating a network that helped them grow, and supported them when they struggled.
I am the only candidate in this race with the experience and ability to make this happen.
I will work tirelessly on behalf of startups and support existing businesses, so the next entrepreneur looking to turn their idea into a business knows that Gilbert is full of opportunity.
The strength of our business community and the availability of local talent to meet the demand of growing industries is why so many companies look to Gilbert for expansion and growth.
As your mayor, I will champion our town as a hub for new businesses and a destination for expansion; as a mother, I’m excited by the opportunity of new jobs that will allow our kids the chance to live and work in Gilbert.
This is why it matters that our community continues to be a place where both employees and business owners want to live.
New housing options provide opportunities for families to settle down here, a thriving downtown attracts residents and visitors and the services we provide as a town set us apart as a community of excellence.
But let me be clear, our efforts will be for not if our neighbors do not feel welcome and safe here. That sense of belonging and welcoming spirit my family and I have experienced over the past two decades must be the experience everyone encounters when moving to and visiting Gilbert.
To achieve this, I will work to increase the connections between the Gilbert Town Council and our residents by building coalitions and having community-led conversations. I will bring the conversations about the community to the community.
As your mayor, I will work on behalf of Gilbert – its residents and businesses – so the reputation of our town is based on our character, and not simply a brand, that extends beyond metro Phoenix and outside Arizona.
I am ready to get to work as your mayor and cultivate a Gilbert for all.