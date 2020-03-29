State’s voucher program should be reined in
I’ve been reading about Arizona’s voucher program lately and how it was originally created for the few special needs students who needed more services than their schools could provide.
But now it’s grown into a massive program for all types of students and costing almost $100 million a year.
This program has been plagued with fraud and accountability issues as well as poor service for the students who actually need it.
The Legislature sadly has only been interested in expanding the problematic program to whoever they can without fixing any of the serious issues within it, or funding the administration and service of the voucher program.
Eventually they tried expanding vouchers to all Arizona students and the voters stood up and resoundingly rejected that plan.
Regardless the politicians in downtown Phoenix kept on trying to pass new expansions in defiance of us voters. It’s infuriating.
- Elise Villescaz
Medicare and Alzheimer’s needs to be addressed now
In every Primary Presidential Debate so far, Democratic candidates have discussed “Medicare-For-All.” On the Republican side, President Trump recently signed an executive order in which he took a stand against what he referred to as “Medicare-For-None.”
But neither Democrats nor Republicans should talk about Medicare without addressing Alzheimer’s. The reality is, Alzheimer’s is America’s most expensive disease and will cost to the country $305 billion this year alone, with the majority of costs being borne by Medicare and Medicaid.
This is an urgent issue that deserves to be discussed.
In Arizona specifically, 150,000 citizens have Alzheimer’s. Nearly 400,000 caregivers in the Grand Canyon State are providing a total value of $5.1 billion in unpaid care.
For over 20 years, I have been a caregiver for those with cognitive impairments, even before my own mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. For millions of families like mine facing this devastating and fatal disease, access to health care professionals and care services through Medicare is critical to our everyday lives.
When it comes to health care, the question isn’t “All or None.” The questions are, how can we best support families today, and are we investing enough in medical research to stop this public health crisis and save Medicare altogether?
The day is approaching when Medicare will be bankrupted by Alzheimer’s, and there won’t be any program to fight about. Despite the debate no longer being in Arizona, our state’s presidential preference election is swiftly approaching, so let’s talk about THAT before it is too late.
-Cynthia Valencia