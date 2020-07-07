Town Council candidates envision Gilbert at build-out
Editor’s note
The Gilbert Sun News asked the candidates for Gilbert Town Council to write an opinion piece addressing this question: What is your vision for Gilbert as it approaches buildout in 2030 and how would you achieve that? Both the council and the mayoral candidates will each be writing one more column prior to the Aug. 4 election. All candidate columns and their answers to our questionnaire are at gilbertsunnews.com
As Gilbert approaches buildout in 2030, critical decisions will need to be made. Thankfully, many previous leaders have made wise and proactive decisions for the town. We need to pass the torch to new leaders that understand our past and can see our future.
Gilbert is my hometown. I worked some of my first jobs, went to school, attended church, served in leadership, and started my own small business in downtown Gilbert.
I am a product of this community and have a strong sense of what makes Gilbert such an exceptional place.
The reality is that our community is landlocked with nowhere else to expand. We need to maintain the quality of life that residents moved here for and expect.
Therefore, we must think long-term to make the best use of what we have. A prime example is downtown Gilbert, which has transformed from virtually a ghost town to a vibrant part of our community.
This stands in direct contrast to the Fiesta Mall area in Mesa which used to be the “downtown Gilbert” of the day. Mesa was not proactive to address the area concerns. They are now applying odd enhancements that do not fit the character of the area. I do not want to see this happen to Gilbert as growth moves eastward.
This trend will continue as access and additional infrastructure make commuting more efficient. We must look at roadway improvements and revitalization efforts such as the Northwest Growth Area.
Having served as chairman of the Redevelopment Commission for downtown Gilbert, I have experience in the areas of redevelopment and strategic planning.
Our commission ensured that new development coming into the downtown aligned with the character of the Heritage District. Furthermore, we crafted a vision for the future with the 10-year Redevelopment Plan (2018-2028) to build upon the amazing growth that we have seen in the downtown.
In coming years, I would like Gilbert to be known as an interconnected community. In the United States, there tends to be a culture of isolation from other people.
This has increased with the rise of technology and more recently with the COVID-19 pandemic. As online interactions have risen, meaningful in-person interactions have declined. This has become evident as many have reported that they hardly know their neighbors.
This is why I love what Joe Johnston has done in Agritopia. He has made intentional efforts to create development that encourages community members to be outside and around their neighbors.
We have seen this kind of development in downtown Gilbert as well. When Postino and Joyride started, they revamped the original Gonzo’s building to be more open and inviting. The Gilbert Farmers Market has also been a fantastic opportunity to bring the community together.
My vision is for Gilbert to be a community where neighbors know each other and look out for one another. Could we encourage this even more through policy, programs, and development long-term?
I believe we can.