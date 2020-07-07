Town Council candidates envision Gilbert at build-out
Editor’s note
The Gilbert Sun News asked the candidates for Gilbert Town Council to write an opinion piece addressing this question: What is your vision for Gilbert as it approaches buildout in 2030 and how would you achieve that? Both the council and the mayoral candidates will each be writing one more column prior to the Aug. 4 election. All candidate columns and their answers to our questionnaire are at gilbertsunnews.com
Ten years from now, we will understand that hindsight truly is 20/20. This historical year of 2020 will serve as a measurement of how far we have come. It will measure our increased sense of justice and perseverance, in business, in government and in our homes.
I foresee an even stronger Gilbert in the next decade – a community that has learned valuable lessons about what can be accomplished during times of hardship.
Gilbert is a rare gem in the desert and I believe it will continue to shine in the coming years. Our police officers have worked hard to build positive relationships with our community and they will become even stronger. Their presence in our schools creates safe learning environments as officers provide strength and kindness for our children to emulate. This will be even more important as our youngest citizens learn to navigate the uncertainties they currently face.
The positive characteristics in our citizens and leaders are what make Gilbert unique. Ten years from now, we will look back and see that we are even more supportive and compassionate to our neighbors.
We will welcome others who are seeking homes in a place of family values and high-quality employment, regardless of their background or race. We will be a community of diverse people, with a wide range of unique talents, skills and perspectives.
Gilbert will continue to attract businesses that provide high-quality employment for our citizens. It will attract patients looking for life-saving medical care in our hospitals and cancer centers.
We are already seeing this come to fruition. Our schools offer a wide range of educational opportunities and they will continue to adapt to the learning needs of our children, even in times of economic or physical hardship. It takes a strong community to raise strong children who will continue to lead in the next decade.
In the year 2030, we will likely reach build-out capacity within our town boundaries. This will require careful planning today. Thanks to leadership with foresight and efficiency, we will have the needed infrastructure to support new homes and businesses. We will have a balanced budget that allows for maintenance required for streets and utilities. And we will have rainy day funds to use in times of unforeseen tragedy or recession.
We will be prepared for whatever comes.