In the words of Martin Luther King, Jr,, “An individual has not started living until the individual can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”
Our nation is at a precipice.
The current social and economic issues in our country have only led to a more significant divide. There is a growing discord between the police force and growing racial tensions.
Our Town of Gilbert is not exempt from the issues confronting our nation. The recent death of George Floyd has caused a protest across the country. There have been protests in Gilbert as well.
Gilbert is a great town with a great community feel. We have a reputation for being one of the safest cities in the United States. We need to keep it that way.
However, we also need to become aware of the growing population and diversity in our town. Our current population estimate is 266,971. We anticipate being 300,000 as of 2030.
Gilbert is becoming one of the largest municipalities in Arizona, with a median age of 33.8.
A growing municipality like ours also comes with new challenges. It becomes more apparent that we need to know our new neighbors. Gilbert is one of the few towns in Phoenix metropolis without a human relations commission. We used to have an HRC but it was scratched out by the Gilbert Town Council a few years ago.
There is a greater urgency now more than ever to have the human relations commission. Its sole purpose will be to promote mutual understanding and respect among the many groups of people who live, work, and spend time in our community. The HRC will advise the mayor and Town Council and assists city departments:
On ways to eliminate prejudice and discrimination, people from different cultural backgrounds can be made to feel at home in the community;
On ways in which information on human relations topics can be disseminated, including conducting surveys and studies, convening forums, seminars and workshops, and sponsoring special event and award recognitions;
Involving all demographics and communities in decision making in Gilbert;
Continuous improvement in relations between the police, firefighters and the community as a whole;
Building bridges between communities and celebrating the diversity in Gilbert;
Providing avenues and maximizing the skills and entrepreneurship of diverse communities in Gilbert.
Gilbert has exemplified what a great town looks like. The beauty, security, and sense of community continue to attract various people to our city. Change is inevitable because of these attractions.
However, we have a responsibility to preserve what makes our town great as we experience growth. More than ever, we need to be proactive in ensuring that Gilbert’s reputation is protected.
We can do this by bringing back the Gilbert Human Relations Commission. More importantly, we need our leaders to listen. We need them to put the constituents ahead of individual interest.
Dear residents of Gilbert, let us all request our Council to bring back the Gilbert Human Relations Commission.
Bus Obayomi is the founder and principal consultant of New Zeal Intl. Consulting who ran for Town Council in the Primary Election as “an avid advocate of building bridges among the leaders, businesses and communities in Gilbert.