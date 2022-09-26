My husband and I have four daughters, ages four to sixteen. All six of us live in a small, three-bedroom apartment in Gilbert. And we’re worried that we’ll soon be homeless.
My husband and I are hardworking people. In fact, that’s how we met – working at Wendy’s as teenagers. Back then we never could have imagined that we’d be living in poverty, but that’s where we find ourselves.
My husband works over 50 hours a week as a maintenance supervisor. I’m eager to work, too. I desperately want to contribute to the household budget. I went to college to become a certified medical assistant, and have worked in medical offices ever since. But I’m immunocompromised and multiple doctors have instructed me that I shouldn’t work because the pandemic is still looming.
Health risks aside, we’ve grown increasingly desperate financially, so despite this medical advice, I got a job at an OB/GYN’s office early this year. I caught COVID almost immediately and had to miss a few days of my training period while I recovered. They fired me for missing the days and refuse to rehire me.
We have to get by on the bare minimum of everything, and we’re drowning. We’ve fallen behind on rent. My husband gets a discount on our rent since he works for the company that owns our apartment building, but he still doesn’t make enough to afford the discounted amount. We can’t afford to live here, but we also can’t afford to live anywhere else.
To make matters worse, our landlord recently raised our rent from $1,500 to $1,750 due to rising prices, and then to $2,000 because of late fees. Now, he’s threatening to evict us, and I’m worried that my husband will also lose his job, and our family’s only income stream. I don’t know where we would go with our four children.
My family is being battered by rising costs across the board. Prices for everything -- gas, groceries, the phone bill -- are way too high.
Food shopping is especially hard. We usually buy only what’s on sale, and prioritize making sure our four kids are fed before my husband and me. We do receive $130 per month from the state in nutritional assistance, which does help, but it’s not enough to cover everything we need as a family of six.
We’ve tried to apply to state programs to help make ends meet while we navigate the pandemic, but they are taking too long.
As a result, even if we do get approved for assistance, it would probably come too late for us to avoid eviction. I also applied for disability assistance because of my health condition, but got turned down. I’m going to try again, but again, I’m worried the help will come after we’re already on the street. I don’t know what else to do.
I voted for Donald Trump for president in 2020, and I love my country. But let’s face it, there’s something wrong here. It shouldn’t be this hard for working families like mine who genuinely need help. That’s why our elected officials at every level of government and across the political spectrum need to come together and pass laws that throw a financial lifeline to working families.
Congress just passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which is a great start. It will go a long way towards lowering the costs of basics like utilities and healthcare in the long-run. But let’s be clear – we need more immediate help now.
Another round of stimulus checks is another simple policy that would help stop the bleeding. A stimulus check would help my family catch up on rent late fees and ease our eviction fears until we sort things out.
It’s also time to suspend the federal gas tax to give families like mine a break at the pump.
But ultimately, we also need to raise the federal minimum wage. Wages just aren’t keeping up with rising costs, and it isn’t right.
I don’t want my four daughters to face the intense money pressures tomorrow that their parents are facing today. Our children deserve better. So I’m calling on our lawmakers of all political parties to work together to start investing in working families.
Tiffany Arellano lives in Gilbert and is a member of WorkMoney, an organization whose mission is helping people earn more and pay less.