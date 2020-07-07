Town Council candidates envision Gilbert at build-out
The Gilbert Sun News asked the candidates for Gilbert Town Council to write an opinion piece addressing this question: What is your vision for Gilbert as it approaches buildout in 2030 and how would you achieve that?
My vision of Gilbert in 10 years is a community that has a strong local economy providing opportunity for all to pursue a career across many types of businesses.
Second, it will be a prosperous community that enjoys safety and a sense of being connected through unique destinations and experiences. In 10 years, Gilbert will also have an exceptional built environment that supports our neighborhoods and provides the infrastructure to maintain our economy and prosperity.
In short, my vision is a Gilbert that does not experience the typical urban decay that historically afflicts most cities in the country.
Our economy is becoming more diverse and I would expect growth in tourism activity, STEM-related industries and other high-wage opportunities as indicators that we are achieving the goal of a strong economy.
Other targets over the next 10 years will include commercial vacancy rates at 9.5 percent or lower, sales tax revenues increased by $4-5 million annually, labor rates above the national average and job availability and quality rated at or above 80 percent.
A strong economy will be achieved as we achieve these, and other targets, during the next 10 years of growth.
We will continue to enjoy a prosperous community over the next 10 years by considering such indicators as safety and well-being, strength of our schools, creating a sense of place and our social connections.
Keeping Gilbert safe over the next 10 years as we reach build-out is achieved by effective community policing and keeping response times and crime rates low.
In addition, other measures to achieve a prosperous community include parks and open spaces as a percentage of land use, the rating of Gilbert as a place to raise a family, and the connections we make with neighbors.
We will know that we have achieved the goal of a prosperous community if our measures preserve and enhance our quality of life today and into the future.
Lastly, the often-hidden strength of a community is its foundation, which is the built environment.
Gilbert’s goal is to have an exceptional built environment.
Our priorities to achieve a strong infrastructure will include provision of clean water from reliable sources, economical trash collection, street maintenance and efficient traffic flow.
Also, the health of our community will depend greatly on the attention given to our aging parts of town. Some sample measures are percentage of waste recycled (currently 21.9 percent in other cities), the percentage of upgraded signalized intersections (increase by 5 percent each year), .53 miles of trails per 1,000 residents at build-out, currently .21.
These, as well as indicators on the health of our neighborhoods, will achieve an exceptional built environment at buildout by 2030.
These are a sample of our City of the Future initiative metrics that the Council adopted in the last year.
These goals and indicators will measure our success in achieving our overall goal to maintain Gilbert’s quality of life as we grow toward build-out.