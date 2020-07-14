As parents and families of Gilbert Public School students, we love our public schools and are committed to supporting the role they play as important pillars of our community. We write in regard to GPS’ inadequate plan to safely reopen for the 2020-2021 school year in the midst of an alarming increase of new COVID-19 cases in Gilbert and Maricopa County.
We prioritize the health and safety of our children, their educators, and our community. We rely on science when making decisions about COVID-19. We expect our school district to do the same.
Arizona state government prioritized the economy over COVID-19 mitigation and exposure. We witness the results of this failed response to COVID-19 in our current data. Arizona communities have never been less safe and our hospitals have never been as stressed. To reopen in just over a month, is to expose our families and communities at a time when it is important to continue to avoid indoor congregate settings, such as schools.
GPS’ reopening plan proposes some unrealistic protocols considering the amount of kids who will be returning to campus and prompts some unanswerable questions for GPS families and teachers. Opportunities for parent input have been inadequate -- consisting of a brief survey taken weeks ago, and an online meeting with limited participation from parents. Our approach must be collaborative and transparent to all members of our community and in partnership with the scientific community.
We understand this is about economics. We know our current public-school funding mechanisms do not allow for flexible, creative solutions to address a crisis of this magnitude. This does not mean we can turn away from the challenge and pretend things are normal. We understand that the district is also under immense pressure to reopen schools because of the role schools play in our community. They are a place for students to go, to get meals, socially interact, and receive other services.
This is about economics, but it is also about the health and well-being of our community. The potential gains from reopening in person on Aug. 17 would be massively overshadowed by the social and economic impacts of another shut-down.
Arizona schools are slated to be some of the first schools to open in the nation. Other states will bear witness to our successes or failures. We adamantly oppose reopening GPS schools in person for all students, as long as our community trends dangerously upward in new COVID-19 infections. Instead, we must only reopen schools through the lens of public health, equity and safety.
Therefore, we demand:
•A much further delayed in-person start to school for the 2020-2021 school year, if it is appropriate to return to normal on-campus instruction this year at all.
•A focus on quality online instruction for all students in all classes by the district’s teachers, rather than offering a limited and problematic solution like Global Academy, which cannot meet the academic needs of all students.
•Adequate support for the teachers delivering alternative instructional formats to in- person/on campus instruction.
•To consider on campus options only for those students who are unable to remain home with their families, including but not limited to implementation of learning labs on campus, which could utilize Chromebooks for accessing teachers’ virtual lessons, with adequate social distancing and public health considerations being implemented.
•Collaborative development, inclusive of parent and educator perspectives for re-opening in phases, including: development of a standard for a delayed reopening with clear and measurable criteria for incremental or gradual reopening tied to current public health data in the larger community; a clear emergency plan in the case of COVID-19 infection in a school setting; transparent communication of development and implementation of standards for reopening; coordination with surrounding local school districts for the sake of public and community health;
We look forward to working with you to create the safest possible learning environments for our children, with realistic and fair solutions for all families and teachers.
This is possible with a delay to in-person learning and science-based steps toward reopening, as well as extended online/at home learning options for those students who are able to remain at home.
-Marya Langford
Editor’s note: The author was one of a number of parents who signed this letter.