If a year-long pandemic taught Gilbert school officials one thing, it is resiliency.
“This was something none of us had experienced before,” said Teresa Joseph, spokeswoman for Higley Unified. “As a community, we adapted. We implemented new teaching styles, health policies and protocols. We were forced to re-imagine education and it took a community to do this.”
One year ago tomorrow, the alarming increase in COVID-19 in Arizona prompted Gov. Doug Ducey to close all schools in the state for two weeks. By the end of the month, he ordered all campuses closed for the remainder of the school year in order to slow the virus’ spread.
School districts in Gilbert scrambled to set up remote learning and find ways to get the free breakfasts and lunches out to low-income students. School activities such as band, sports and the prom fell by the wayside while graduation for the Class of 2020 became a virtual ceremony.
Within weeks, the pandemic also forced administrators and governing boards in both Gilbert Public Schools and Higley Unified – like their counterparts throughout the state – into making plans no one ever imagined at the beginning of 2020.
For the 2020-21 academic year, HUSD, with 13 campuses, and Gilbert Public Schools, with 40 campuses, initially re-opened with distance instruction before transitioning to classroom learning.
The governing boards and staff worked through the summer devising plans and instituting protocols such as wearing masks and cleaning more often to ensure a safe return.
They spent a bunch of money, too.
To date, GPS has spent approximately $760,000 on personal protection equipment, cleaning supplies and custodial overtime, according to spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis.
“As a school district we were already one-to-one for student laptop devices at the secondary level so there was limited need to purchase additional laptops,” she added.
Joseph did not provide how much HUSD has spent addressing COVID-19, only saying the district continues to spend its pandemic-relief funds on everyday preventative and protective needs such as laptops, instructional software, cleaning supplies and more.
Unlike HUSD, which remained steadfast in its decision to keep teachers and students in the classrooms, GPS vacillated between hybrid and in-person learning and paid a price for it.
“Year over year from 2019-20 to 2020-21 school year we have a loss of around 1,200 actual students in enrollment,” said GPS spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis in an email.
The district’s average daily membership count, however, dropped by 3,883, according to the March 2 presentation of revisions to the Fiscal Year 2021 budget to the board. The state uses ADM in calculating how much funding a school district receives.
According to Antestenis, the district lost $14.3 million between 2019-20 and the current school year.
HUSD lost 117 students – a less than 1 percent decrease, according to Joseph.
“The total dollar amount for that loss is estimated $510,067,” she said.
The state Department of Education gave GPS $26.3 million and HUSD $5.9 million. HUSD administrators told the governing board last week that they expect to received about $6.7 million out of the $600 million Arizona is getting expressly for schools under President Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan that Congress signed off on last week.
Also, as a result of the pandemic, HUSD sped up its plans for an on-line academy. GPS’ Global Academy has been operating for years and with the pandemic, it saw its enrollment rise to over 9,000 students in August from its typical 125 head count.
HUSD was one of the few East Valley districts without this program.
“Higley Unified School District started the initial planning for the virtual academy before the start of the pandemic,” Joseph said. “However, the pandemic escalated the need for a virtual academy and created a different sense of urgency.”
Recently, the district hired a principal for the academy, which officially launches next school year.
Interestingly, as COVID cases spiked in the state and in Gilbert after the winter break, GPS and HUSD continued to see low spread on their campuses, an indication that the districts’ mitigation strategies were working.
Now, with many of their employees having received their vaccines, both districts are planning for in-person graduation ceremonies and are talking about holding proms and other end-of-the-year events again.
“This has undoubtedly been a challenging year, for our students, our educators, and our community as a whole,” Antestenis said.
“As a school district during this unprecedented time, there has been a frequent need to pivot and evolve, in order to meet the diverse needs of our students and families,” she continued.
“We have dealt with many new challenges, from an unanticipated need for online learning options K-12, to the extensive planning required to implement and maintain mitigation measures on our 40 campuses. Collaboration has been key.”
She added the district was confident of finishing the school year strong.
Like virtually all other districts, GPS and Higley also will be turning their attention to the learning loss students sustained during the tumultuous year.
State education chief Kathy Hoffman said most of the $600 million in new federal relief money would be directed at that.