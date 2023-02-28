The Higley Unified School District Governing Board is expected March 8 to tentatively adopt a proposed $124 million spending plan that includes employee pay raises totaling $5 million.
Final adoption is in June for the budget that covers maintenance and operations spending for the 2024 fiscal year beginning July 1. The proposed budget is $4.3 million higher than the previous one.
“This has been a huge focus for us as three years ago we were one of the very lowest paying,” Superintendent Dr. Dawn Foley said at the Feb. 22 board meeting.
“We are being very intentionally and thoughtful making sure we are recognizing across the board in all areas as we work to maintain competitive and attract people to Higley.”
The salary increases include a 4% increase for teachers and other certified staff such as instructional coaches; a $1 an hour increase or 5.5% for classified hourly staff, including bus drivers and janitors and a 2% increase for administrators such as principals, department heads and managers.
The proposed compensation also includes a $750 one-time stipend for all employees, a 2% raise for coaching, where the pay has been stagnant for many years, and a $5 increase for substitute teachers.
Increasing the sub pay is a pro-active move that would put the district ahead of others, allowing it to continue to fill vacant positions, according to CFO Tyler Moore.
Moore added that the bonuses would be covered from “a lot of one-time savings” and rather than hold onto it, the district decided to put it back to employees in an effort to show recognition for all the work that they’ve done.
The pay increases for teachers and certified staff totaled $950,000 in cost and would raise the salary of starting teachers to $56,226.
“This does put us as a leader for now,” Moore noted in comparing HUSD with school districts in Mesa, Chandler, Queen Creek and Gilbert.
He said that staff was still researching options to enhance insurance benefits for employees with savings realized from switching to self-insurance.
Because voters rejected a $77.2-million bond in November to fund capital projects, the district will transfer $6.6 million from the maintenance and operations budget to the capital budget, according to Moore. The proposed capital budget is $17 million.
Some good news, Moore said is the district will see savings with the refinancing of the remaining 30 years of payments on its two middle-school leases. Instead of shifting $4.1 million each year from the M&O Budget to the Capital Budget, the district’s annual payment is dropping to $3.5 million, according to Moore.
For next school year, the savings amounts to $620,000 and $618,000 for each of the following two fiscal years, he said, adding that the net budget difference over 30 years is $18.6 million, which will go back into the operational budget.
“I can’t emphasize how big this is,” he said. “The lease is not gone but it reduces the impact to the district and goes a long way in addressing teacher pay.”
Moore said although the state Legislature lifted the spending cap for school districts this year, HUSD will face it again in Fiscal Year 2024.
The Aggregate Expenditure Limit is a 1980 voter-approved constitutional amendment that caps total education spending at what it was then, with annual adjustments for inflation and student growth.
Each year school districts brace themselves for potential cuts in their budget, unable to spend the money they already have due to the cap. The Legislature two weeks ago voted to waive the spending limit for the current school year, but has not addressed a more permanent fix.
Moore said that school districts will have an early estimate in May of what the spending limit will look like for next fiscal year.
If state lawmakers don’t waive the cap, the district is looking at impacts to its operations with possible hiring and salary freezes, he said, adding that the district could potentially tap into some of its budget contingency.
“We do not have the luxury to continue to set aside the amount of money we have been doing for the AEL,” he said. “We proposed a bond that failed and so in balancing the budget transfer from the M&O to Capital to support that as well as try to offer competitive salaries and all the increases incurred in terms of insurance and cost of living increases across the board.”
He said a $400,000 gap in funding for the new budget would come out of the budget carry-forward projected at $26 million, lot of it due to vacancy savings.
“We propose reducing the Fiscal Year ’24 budget carry-forward to balance that budget,” Moore said. “As noted earlier we’re slated to carry over $26 million so I feel confident that the budget balance carry forward can support this net budget decrease.”
Board member Kristina Reese said she was concerned with the contingency money set aside for unexpected expenses and pointed to an earlier staff presentation that showed a $60,000 increase in fuel cost this fiscal year from last.
“We would not have projected our fuel increases the way they were,” Reese said. “Diesel continues to stay really high and just going up.
“We knew costs were coming up but we could not have expected it to look like this. It makes me uncomfortable – not to the point where I’m like ‘oh, no’ – but I’m leery because I don’t know what will happen if we will be better or worse next year.”
Board President Tiffany Shultz told Moore she was fearful it will become worse.
“We do have to pay out teachers and our staff to be able to have good staff and to teach our kids and we don’t want to cut programs. So I appreciate the juggling that you do with the budget and I hope that we can be in a better place. I just am fearful it’s going to get worst.”
Board member Amanda Wade said paying employees a higher wage would end up costing the district less in the long run because HUSD won’t have to contract for workers, which cost more.
“I spoke with a few people who had concerns,” said board member Anna Van Hoek. “Obviously we want to see our staff paid well. But last year there was a 6% increase and then the $5 million more in salary increases this year.”
She asked how the district would be able to continue covering the increase in pay if voters reject renewing an override or increase of the district’s M&O Budget. She suggested instead a one-time stipend.
Moore explained that the proposed pay hike for teachers would be covered by the 2% inflation increase in funding from the state.
He added that the district is scheduled to go to the voters in Fiscal Year 2024 with an override election. If the override is rejected, the impact for Fiscal Year 2025 is approximately $3 million cut in spending and $8 million for the following year.
By Fiscal Year 2027 when the existing override expires, it would mean a $13 million reduction in the budget.
“If you look at what it’s approved for, a lot of it is for extra curricular (the arts and music),” Moore said. “If that were not to pass, I hate to say this, but we would go there first (to cut).”
A portion of the override includes funding staff positions, which would mean potentially freezing salary, he added.
Van Hoek said she did a comparison and found that HUSD’s transfer of funds to the capital budget was higher than that of other Valley districts.
“When doing the comparison to other districts, Higley was at 83% in our M&O dollars,” she said; “where the other districts are like 12% and some even at 7%. Community members are concerned about the fact that we are so much higher than other districts in capital.”
Moore explained the reason for that was the district didn’t have bond money or a capital budget override to rely on.
“A lot of our neighboring districts has these additional capital revenue sources and so we do not,” he said.
He added that cuts have already been made in the proposed capital budget and he has a hard time cutting it more.
“Yes, we do fund a large portion of our Capital Budget from our M&O because that’s the reality of Higley’s budget and how we have to maintain our schools,” he said
Van Hoek asked what will happen with the counselor positions funded by the federal pandemic relief money that is expiring at the end of the year.
“How are we going to fund those counselors after the fact?” she said.
Moore said the $1 an hour increase would put HUSD in the middle of the pack for pay.
As for counselors’ salaries, the strict has been holding that in contingency and plans to bring them back into the M&O Budget when the COVID funding goes away, Moore said.
He added that the stipend is a one-time cost compared with increasing the pay even more for positions such as bus drivers would be an on-going expense.