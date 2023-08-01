Maureen Hoppe doesn’t want to see any more apartments go up in Gilbert.
The longtime resident helped put Town Council members Jim Torgeson and Bobbi Buchli on the dais because both advocated limiting multifamily housing in town during last year’s election. She worked on Torgeson’s campaign and put up yard signs and distributed palm cards for Buchli.
But in April, Hoppe soured on Torgeson and Buchli when the 612-unit District at Cooley Station apartments won council approval. A month later, she went after them for supporting pay raises for elected officials.
Now, Hoppe has filed ethics violation complaints against them.
Hoppe declined an interview but in an email last week told the Gilbert Sun News: ““I’m thankful that my ethics complaint against Councilmembers Buchli and Torgeson was found to have merit and that an independent investigator has been assigned.”
The claim was referred to retired Judge Ken Fields.
In her claim, Hoppe alleged that Torgeson and Buchli violated a number of provisions in the Town’s ethics code, including fairness and respect, loyalty, personal interests and interference with duty to disclose violations.
“I have experienced a significant amount of harassment for speaking out against the wrongdoings I have witnessed,” Hoppe wrote. “I have been lied to, bullied, inappropriately contacted, and have endured numerous attempts to coerce and intimidate me into being silent.”
She blamed Torgeson and Buchli for “irreparable damage” to her reputation.
She added that her personal information was “illegally shared” and that she feared reprisal and increased harassment for moving forward with her complaint.
Hoppe backed up her claims mostly with screen grabs of postings on the LD 14 PC Center Facebook page, a private group for members.
She said she’s since been removed without explanation from the Facebook group, which affected her ability to serve as an elected precinct committeewoman for LD 14 Republicans.
In April, Hoppe posted a news story about the council’s 6-0-1vote on District at Cooley Station.
“Thanks to all of them,” commented Hoppe, who went by the pseudonym “Gertrudis Berta.”
“Thanks to Buchli, and (Councilman Chuck) Bongiovanni. Toregeson didn’t vote. 6-0 vote is to blame ALL of them!”
And she directed a post to Buchli: “Why do you keep voting for apartments when your campaign was all about NO MORE APARTMENTS? Seems like a disconnect from your campaign message to your voting history.”
Buchli, who’s on record as opposing higher density high-rise apartment complexes but is open to less dense multifamily housing in the future, said District at Cooley’s four-story building is proposed for the right location.
Torgeson, who opposes changing the Town’s General Plan to accommodate apartment builders, abstained that night from voting, saying he was trying to make a point.
A month later, four council members and the mayor commented that they were opened to higher pay for elected officials after a resident at a public meeting said they were not compensated enough for the job.
That’s when things escalated for Hoppe.
“From a fiscally conservative stance, you believe that voting yourself a 120% raise five months into your elected positions, you deserve a raise?” Hoppe posted on Facebook. “Even after voting against your campaign stance of no apartments?
In another post, she said the “newly elected conservatives are pushing for over double their current compensation package.”
And in another, Hoppe wrote, “Mean no disrespect. But …when you decided to run for public office you knew what the pay was and what the responsibilities entailed.
“So now what? You give yourself a raise? I read what two of the fiscally conservative new town council members have to say…Just wowza!”
The council has not broached the idea of increasing pay publicly. The May news story in question asked council members if they agreed with the resident’s statement and nowhere in the story is there a proposal to increase pay by 120%.
Buchli did, however, suggest raising the mayor’s yearly salary to $79,900 from $43,631 and council members’ annual pay to $49,900 from $21,012 to be in line with peer communities. The responding council members explained that the increased compensation would widen the pool of candidates to serve.
After Hoppe’s comments, Buchli posted that the current council could not give itself pay increases but if a vote were taken to raise the salary, it would be for a future body.
Torgeson also weighed in, saying that the current sitting council members would not benefit from an increase, only the new members who take office in January 2025.
Hoppe, who did research with the town, told them that they were wrong.
If council were to vote on an increase, it would go into effect the next election cycle and all members would then receive the raise, according to the town.
Buchli in a follow-up post agreed that Hoppe was correct.
Hoppe also called out Torgeson and Buchli for putting out “untruths” and to hold them accountable.
“They, in fact, would be voting themselves a raise,” Hoppe said. “This should be raising alarms with everyone. Putting out misinformation is UNETHICAL!”
Hoppe in her posts also accused Buchli of violating the First Amendment for blocking her on her personal Facebook page.
In four emails to Buchli, Hoppe demanded the councilwoman unblock her. Hoppe also said Buchli used her personal page to communicate town business.
“To date, Ms. Buchli has not replied to my emails nor apologized for her illegal activity,” Hoppe said in her claim.
Hoppe also took digs at Buchli on Facebook: “Doesn’t seem like you are interested in serving the people of Gilbert. Thus far, your efforts have served developers, your cronies and yourselves!”
She also corrected Buchli on a post that was not included in the 185-page claim.
“I had to correct you because you did not even have your facts right,” Hoppe said. “Just like you didn’t know that trains, ie commuter rail, use a push pull method.”
And she referenced Buchli in another post as “the other councilmember just does not understand most issues on the agenda.”
She also accused Buchli of having an “emotional outburst” on the dais, calling it “an embarrassment to the professional positions you all hold.”
A Facebook member questioned Hoppe’s posts regarding Torgeson and Buchli.
“I have no problem with someone calling attention to things that we need to know about or be concerned about,” the woman said. “I have no problems with discussion issues and sharing opinions but it doesn’t have to be such an ugly tone.”
She also questioned why Hoppe used a fake name on a private group. According to Hoppe, she is a single woman and for personal safety sometimes on social media uses the aliases “Gertrudis Berta” and “Dynamo Hopski.”
Andrew Adams, chairman of the Legislative District 14 Republicans, also criticized Hoppe for her posts. He sarcastically thanked her for “continuing to tear down the people that are actually doing something in this district while being a ghost.”
Hoppe responded that she was no ghost and that she shows up at council meetings.
She questioned why there wasn’t a push for single-family homes and condos because apartments “bring in transient voters who don’t care about our community.”
Adams replied that if Hoppe’s involvement in the district “consisted of anything more than trying to harass and bring people down,” she would know that they were working on it.
Hoppe in her claim said she provided both Torgeson and Buchli with the correct information about the pay raises but neither have “corrected the misinformation that they had put online, which would have helped restore my credibility and reputation.”
She also said that in May she received a phone call from George Dottl, who left a message for her to call him back because he wanted to talk to her about Gilbert politics.
“I have never met, nor have I ever talked to Mr. Dottle,” she said.
She said she later learned that Dottle had talked to Torgeson and Buchli before calling her.
“My confidential personal information may have been shared for the purpose of intimidating me,” she said.
Dottle is an octogenarian who frequently attends the council’s meetings and regularly donates to council candidates’ campaigns directly and through ads supporting them.
“When I recused myself from Cooley Station she went ballistic on social media about me – ‘I’m a liar, I didn’t vote,’” said Torgeson, who also released a public statement about Hoppe’s complaints against him and Buchli.
In his statement, Torgeson said there is no evidence regarding bullying or harassment and that because of Hoppe’s “continued tirades on social media” he’s gone silent.
“Sadly, the complainant has been a value and recognized volunteer on my campaign but has since become antagonists and demeaning, especially towards Ms. Buchli, Torgeson said.