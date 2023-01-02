Gilbert residents and business owners are likely to pay more for every time they send dirty water down the drain such as from washing dishes and flushing the toilet.
The town is looking to bump the monthly flat fee by 32% or $8.02 to transport and treat wastewater and by 59% or $2.51 for environmental compliance due to the increasing cost to maintain operations.
If the council approves the proposal at the Feb. 21 public hearing, the increases would take effect April 1. Council also has the option of lowering the rate increase.
As proposed, residential customers would see their monthly bill increase to $32.75 from $24.73 for wastewater. Commercial customers’ current rates vary and the increase would be reflected accordingly.
For the environmental compliance rate all customers currently pay $4.28 a month, which would increase to $6.79.
The environmental compliance fee covers the Town’s expenses for preventing storm water runoff and air pollution with measures, including street sweeping, drywell enforcement and air quality monitoring. According to the Town, if it doesn’t comply with the state and federal mandates, it can be fined at a rate of $70,000 per violation per day.
The proposal also calls for increases to reclaim water rates, which are not paid by residents but by entities such as HOA companies, schools, construction companies and golf courses.
According to a town-commissioned rate study in November, the ongoing operations and maintenance costs for wastewater was projected to increase at an average rate of 2.7% between Fiscal Year 2022-23 and Fiscal Year 2026-27.
Also one-time expenditures are expected, ranging from a high of $4.6 million in Fiscal Year 2022-23 and a low of $22,000 in Fiscal Year 2025-26. Some of the assets included in wastewater are 18,576 manholes, 852 miles of gravity sewer lines and two wastewater treatment plants.
The ongoing expense for environmental compliance was expected to increase approximately 5.0% per year with a one-time 13.3% increase in operations and maintenance costs between Fiscal Year 2022-23 and Fiscal Year 2023-24.
If both utilities continue to operate at their current rates, they will end the budget year June 30 and subsequent budgets in a deficit, according to the study.
The town’s utility services are funded by user fees.
With the proposed rate increase, Gilbert would have the third-lowest average utility residential bill compared with surrounding municipalities, according to the study.
Council and staff first discussed the need to increase the monthly rates for these utilities at a financial retreat in March. Also, at that retreat the council gave staff the go-ahead to begin the rate study with Willdan.
The town has engaged in an information campaign to alert the public of its intent and two workshops are scheduled for this month. Additionally, all reclaimed water customers were notified by special letter earlier this year.
The rates for the town’s other two utilities – drinking water and environmental services or trash and recycling were approved earlier this year and went into effect in April.
Town staff also has indicated that it will review utility rates more frequently with council so that any changes would be more often and in smaller amounts.