Business and residential customers in Gilbert can expect to see their costs for water and refuse pickup go up on April 1.
Town Council last Tuesday voted for the hikes, which will generate revenue to cover projected expenses and keep the fund balance at a minimum level.
Prior to the vote, a discussion about the rate increases provoked a debate between two Council members over whether an alternative should have been pursued.
Water rates have been unchanged since 2018 and Environmental Services rates were decreased in 2012 and 2018, each time dropping by 7.5%.
For 90 percent of the town’s residents the monthly bill for water, sewer and trash will increase to $78 from $67, according to staff. The rate for wastewater will not change.
Non-resident customers will see their current monthly bills of $125-$1,117 increase to $146-$1,502, depending on factors such as how much water is used.
“We did have a significant expenditure in the rebuild of the North Water Treatment Plant,” said Eric Braun, assistant public works director. “That is the driver behind the need to increase the water rates.”
Braun said the plant’s $400-million cost comes from various revenue streams such as the system development fees and the Repair and Replacement Fund, which comprises residential and non-residential utility rates. Council on March 29 is expected to raise the system development fees, which are paid by developers to reimburse municipalities for the cost of new infrastructure.
Braun said the Repair and Replacement Fund is built up over time to deal with run-of-the-mill repairs and replacements for all its assets.
“Because we are expending much of that Repair and Replacement Fund on the North Water Treatment Plant, we have to start putting back into that savings as well, which comes out of utility rates also,” he said.
Councilman Scott September asked what staff can do differently moving forward to give Council and the public more advanced warning of rate hikes so that the increase could be spread out over a longer period of time and have less of a financial impact.
“We are planning to look a little bit more frequently at the health of the operating funds and bring that to Council instead of waiting until we absolutely have to do something,” Braun said.
Braun also detailed the Town’s outreach to the community about the upcoming increases through avenues such as mailers, social media and four open houses.
Factors behind the need to increase rates for picking up trash and recyclables include the volatility in the recycling industry, the increase in pick-up volume and higher fees to dump at the landfill.
The Town also will be charging for some services such as for missed pick-ups for residential customers, effective July 1.
If someone forgets to put out their cans or the cans were blocked by a car parked in front of it, a customer will be charged $50 – what it costs for the Town to pull a truck off its route and return to get the cans, Braun said.
The Town will be able to verify if a pickup was missed through GPS and cameras on the trucks, he added.
The town currently is the lowest of 12 Valley cities such as Mesa, Chandler and Scottsdale for what it charges residents for water, sewer and trash. With the proposed increase, Gilbert would be the second lowest behind Chandler.
Braun said although water and sewer services are similar among the municipalities, Gilbert surpasses its counterparts in its environmental services – such as offering free household hazardous waste drop-off and bulk trash pick-up 10 times a year compared with others that offer it quarterly.
Kathy Giebelhausen was the only person to speak on the increases at the meeting.
“I’m a single woman,” she said, her voice quivering. “Everything is going up. My bill is over $60 now for under a 1,300-square-foot home.
“Prices are out of control. You need to do something for the people who have lived here in your community for years. I’ve lived in my house for 18 years. You guys are pricing me out from between taxes (and) education. I don’t know what to do. I’m out of money.”
Giebelhausen said she’s gone to the Town for help and got a $1 decrease in her refuse pick-up but more needs to be done to help people like her.
Both Councilwoman Kathy Tilque and Mayor Brigette Peterson acknowledged the woman’s hardship and directed her to AZCEND, which helps people struggling with their utility bills.
“We do realize that there are residents having a very difficult time,” Peterson said. “Everything seems to be going up right now at the same moment. We’re all facing it, we all have bills, we’re all facing the increase ourselves and we know it’s very difficult.”
Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes voiced a concern with the rate increases.
“We obviously heard from some members of the community and there is such a reality that people are facing right now with inflation and some may say stagflation and it’s probably here to stay for now,” she said.
She said that she suggested last year using some of the monies from the CARES Act for some broad-based relief such as rebates on people’s utility bills but was told it could not be done.
Instead the Council allocated the monies from the federal pandemic-relief fund to Environmental Services Residential and to Environmental Services Commercial funds in order to maintain these fund balances until the Town could complete its rate study. Those two pots of money are enterprise funds, which comprise user fees and can’t be used in other areas of government.
Yentes said that showed if there was political will to do something, it’s able to be done.
“I really do think if there was a will of this body to look at other solutions, even though it was temporary and if it wasn’t for just this year given the economic circumstances that people are facing, I think that would be good thing to do for our citizens and taxpayers,” she said.
Tilque said if Yentes had other ideas, she hasn’t raise them before and asked Yentes what pots of money was she looking at to keep the rates the same.
Yentes said for example, the projection for the Town’s share of Transaction Privilege Tax revenue is coming in higher than anticipated and the excess like the CARES money is unexpected.
“I’d love to explore a policy where we build in triggers so any excess funds that aren’t budgeted or not allocated, maybe we do a portion of that to balance out and keep our utility rates low,” Yentes said.
Tilque said the Town doesn’t have that policy in place now but the Council can discuss it at the next financial retreat in March.
“I’m trying to figure out how that impacts the decision we have to make today,” Tilque said. “Based on when we had our regular retreat this is the deadline we imposed upon staff to bring it to us. I appreciate what you are saying.
“As you know in the past when we had some overages we put that toward our (Public Safety Personnel Retirement System) to buy down that, which saves taxpayers a lot of money in the long run,” Tilque said.
Yentes said, “We all have people we represent in this community and we have an opportunity to vote our conscience so I don’t look at this item and say this is our only option. I understand the information that has been provided but again I think that if it was the will of the body when these things come up to explore other options and say, ‘hey as the legislative body of the community, we’re not going to entertain a rate increase,’ I think we would do that.
“But I don’t think that has been mandate of the Council and I’m typically the minority voice up here.”
Tilque said if Yentes felt strongly that the Town should look for other options than to raise rates, she should have been raised it during the Council retreat when it was discussed “instead of allowing it to get this far and then providing that we should be doing something different.”
Yentes said she’s brought up suggestions during study sessions – such as proposed cuts to the budget and re-evaluating how money was spent – but didn’t get support on the Council.
Yentes and Councilman Laurin Hendrix voted against hiking the water rates for residential and commercial customers and for refuse rates for residential users.
Hendrix was the sole dissenter in raising the refuse rate for commercial users.