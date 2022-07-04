Residents have until Tuesday, July 5, to register to vote in the Town Council race that could potentially change its political dynamics as four of the seven seats are up for grabs.
The two council members who favor limited government and are often at odds with the rest of their peers are not seeking re-election. Aimee Yentes is leaving public office and Laurin Hendrix has his eyes set on the state Legislature.
The nine candidates competing for the four-year, nonpartisan jobs are incumbents Yung Koprowski and Scott September, joined by Chuck Bongiovanni, Bobbi Buchli, Mario Chicas, Michael Clark, Bus Obayomi, Bill Spence and Jim Torgeson.
Also running in the Aug. 2 primary is write-in candidate Garrett Glover, who as an 18-year-old high school student in 2019 successfully got lemonade declared the state’s official drink. Glover declined to be interviewed on his bid for office.
Koprowski and September were both appointed by council. Spence also was appointed in March 2020 but lost his seat to Hendrix in a special election later that year.
Unlike in the past, the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce did not come out and say who it endorsed. Instead it identified those who are pro-business by assigning them a letter grade.
It handed Koprowski an A-plus; September, A; Spence, A; Bongiovanni, B; Obayomi, B; Clark, C; Torgeson, C; Chicas, C and Buchli, C.
The West and Southeast Realtors of the Valley endorsed Koprowski, September, Spence and Obayomi.
Criteria used for the grades included past and current community leadership and engagement, experience managing complex budgets and willingness to work with the Chamber on polices and issues affecting the Town’s business climate. The incumbents’ voting records also factored into the ranking, according to the Chamber.
Koprowski and Spence on their campaign websites noted they are endorsed by Gilbert Police and Fire.
Koprowski, who was appointed in April 2020 and served one year as vice mayor, owns a transportation engineering firm.
Her three top priories are maintaining quality of life by fixing aging infrastructure and planning new growth, supporting business prosperity with diverse employment and higher education and backing public safety by ensuring police and fire have the tools, training and resources they need.
September, who has a career background in the telecommunications industry, served on the Planning Commission before his April 2020 appointment to the council.
September’s top priorities include protecting neighborhoods and families by ensuring the Town has strong and prepared first responders, keeping taxes low and reining in government spending and ensuring Gilbert is a top place for jobs and economic development.
Bongiovanni, a successful entrepreneur who’s built two businesses, a national and an international franchise systems, touts fiscal accountability, responsible growth and quality of life. He’s also big on hearing concerns from the public, setting up ChuckChats.com, where residents can schedule a 15-minute conversation to talk about the issues.
Buchli, an associate broker, wants to bring back fiscal accountability because she doesn’t feel the current spending is in the best interest of the community; help small-business grow in town by listening to their concerns and support police and fire by giving them the resources they need.
She also states that she is against mask mandates, pro-life and pro Second Amendment.
Chicas, a former DEA agent who works as an account representative for an industrial parts distributor, lists among his priorities support of police and fire, protect residents against government overreach and ensure the $515-million bond passed by voters in 2021 is spent conservatively.
He also describes himself as pro life, pro Second Amendment and pro Constitution on his campaign website.
For Obayomi, a small-business owner, this is his second shot at the council having previously run in 2020.
His campaign platform includes strengthening the economy by keeping taxes and regulations low, attracting new businesses that bring high-paying jobs to Gilbert, keeping the community safe by funding police and fire and managing growth by addressing the growing concern with multi-family housing development.
Spence, a retired Navy lieutenant commander, said he’s for responsible growth and points to his council voting record opposing new high-density multifamily housing.
He supports a well-trained, diverse and properly equipped police and fire forces and will oppose any attempt to institute a primary property tax or any increases to the secondary property tax.
Torgeson, a small-business owner who ran unsuccessfully for council in 2016, said he’ll scrutinize and call for transparent and responsible town spending and thinks Gilbert lacks long-term planning, which he says would affect services and taxes. He also pledges to attract the resources needed to enable the Town to be competitive and on a sound fiscal footing.
Torgeson, who’s chaired the Town’s Heritage District Redevelopment Commission, has no problem calling out Town Hall. He and others last year separately filed ethics violation complaints against Mayor Brigette Peterson, which a town-hired attorney found lacked merit, and sued the town to invalidate the transportation bond after employees removed his signs against the election ahead of early voting.
Torgeson’s current endorsements include former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett.
State legislative races
Gilbert voters also will see contested races for state Legislative Districts 13 and 14 seats.
Two Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination for the District 13 Senate seat to challenge the sole Republican incumbent J.D. Mesnard in November -– Michael Morris and Cynthia Hans.
Morris, a Realtor, supports improving education and health care, preserve voting rights, and properly care for the mentally ill. Hans touts water management, adequate school funding and keeping government out of healthcare.
Five Republicans are vying for the two House nominations in District 13 – Josh Askey, Ron Hardin, Liz Harris, Don Maes and Julie Willoughby, all Chandler residents.
A controller for a local real-estate developer, Askey said if elected, he he promised to work hard to preserve economic opportunities and fight for continued funding and increased opportunities for students, parents, teachers and schools.
Hardin, a small-business owner, currently serves on the City of Chandler Transportation Commission. His priorities include fostering responsible economic development, maintaining transportation and infrastructure and providing high-quality education as his children all attended CUSD schools.
Harris is a real estate broker whose platform includes fighting for election integrity legislation, protecting school choice and parental rights and supporting legislation to ensure a strong economy.
Maes, a former Marine who works in the construction and development industry, said his issues include support of pro-life legislation, protect the Second Amendment, fund and support first responders. He also is a proponent of election integrity, border security and limited government.
Willoughby, an ER trauma nurse, said her issues school and education, voter integrity and access to health care.
The two primary winners will face Democrat Jennifer Pawlik, who is unchallenged in her primary.
For the LD 14 Senate, incumbent Warren Petersen is the only Republican.
The two House seats, however, drew four Republican contenders: Incumbent Travis Grantham, Natalie DiBernardo, Gilbert Councilman Hendrix and Suzanne Lunt. Incumbent Jake Hoffman is running for a Senate seat in the newly drawn District 15.
Grantham, a business owner and a lieutenant colonel and pilot with the Arizona Air National Guard, chairs the Regulatory Affairs Commission and is vice chair of the Commerce and the Land and Agriculture committees.
Businessman Hendrix previously served in the House from 2008-10 and is running on a slate with fellow conservatives Petersen and Grantham.
Hendrix said he’s agreed to run for the seat because “a lot of really important issues are dying because of tiny, one-vote margins.”
His issues include keeping Critical Race Theory out of schools, keeping the economy on track and “stop left-wing ideas like cancel culture and turning Arizona into California.”
Small-business owner DiBernardo said she wants to ensures “logical conservative values in the Legislature” and break down bureaucratic barriers. For her, the priorities include water, immigration, and education.
Lunt, an instructional coach for an elementary school and former kindergarten teacher for Gilbert Public Schools, advocates more public school funding, supports election integrity and water conservation. A self-described moderate Republican, Lunt said she believes in being a good steward of taxpayers’ monies but that the state needs to invest more in children.
The two winners in the primary will face off against Democrat Brandy Reese, who is unopposed for her party’s nomination.