Construction of Phase 1B at Gilbert Regional Park is moving forward despite the pandemic wreaking havoc everywhere else.
The 16 pickelball courts, 16 tennis courts and two basketball courts are scheduled to open in late June with the event lawn and lake opening in early fall, according to Parks and Recreation Director Robert Carmona.
“We are continuing to stay up on the timeline,” Carmona said at last week’s Parks and Recreation Board meeting conducted remotely.
The town opened the first 30-acre phase of the 272-acre park near Higley and Queen Creek roads last September.
Park employees are using the downtime with the closure of the regional park and other recreational amenities to catch up with projects and work orders such as painting and cleaning the armadas, said Marshall MacFarlane, parks and facilities manager.
Carmona added that employees are still doing maintenance work, irrigation and landscaping readying playing fields for when the time comes to re-open to the public.
The May 10 re-opening set by the town is subject to change, he noted.
He also told the board there haven’t been any park and recreation furloughs or layoffs yet but there is a hiring freeze in the department and a freeze in nonessential spending.
Staff also informed the board the department is increasingly using virtual programming to provide recreation for the community such as an E Sports Tournament held last Friday.
“We’re offering things to the community in a different format,” Carmona said.
Other department goals set for this year include a design review and groundbreaking for The Stand @ Gilbert by June 30 and a design review for the Castle Golf project by Oct. 31.
The goals are included in the department’s strategic plan, covering three fiscal years that the board unanimously adopted 7-0 at the meeting.
The Strand is a $60-million water park adjacent to the regional park that was expected to open in summer 2022. Last summer, the company announced the 25-acre park’s opening date would be pushed back to the summer of 2021.
The project is being built on town land in a public-private partnership.
Castle Golf is a miniature-golf course proposed for Crossroads District Park at Knox and Greenfield roads.
The town entered into a lease agreement with developer Mesa-based SAP Holdings in 2017 to develop the project, which was scheduled to open by June 30, 2022.
The strategic plan also calls for conducting a community survey and hosting focus group meetings on recreation programming needs by Dec. 31 and looking at a potential park bond.