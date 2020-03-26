ilegal Modern Cocktail Kitchen touted itself as Gilbert’s first rooftop full-service restaurant and craft cocktail bar as it geared for an April 3 opening.
Staff was undergoing training and a shipment of glassware arrived last week to the establishment housed in a three-story building on Gilbert Road near Vaughn Avenue.
But the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into the owners’ plans for the Heritage District. Gov. Doug Ducey late Thursday ordered the closure of certain businesses such as bars and mandated restaurants to provide dine-out options only.
“If bars and restaurants are forced to close, obviously we are not opening on the target date,” said Lynne King Smith, who created the concept with Erika Rode, owner of Bitters Bar & Food in Scottsdale.
King Smith, a Gilbert resident running for mayor, also is the founder of Ticket Force and principal of Building 313 – the location of ilegal.
Mayor Jenn Daniels last Monday declared a state of emergency for Gilbert, closing municipal buildings through April 10 and suspending parks and recreation programs. Prior to the governor’s announcement, the decision was left up to individual eateries in Gilbert.
Early last week, some restaurants in town chose to remain open for dine-in service, including Zinburger, Blue Adobe Santa Fe Grille, High Tide Seafood Bar, and Grill and the Blue Wasabi Sushi and Martini Bar located in the SanTan Village mall.
High Tide said it was taking “the utmost precaution” in its sanitation and clearing procedures for its customers who chose to dine in while also offering pick-up service.
“I’ve owned the restaurant since 1996,” said Jim Moran, Blue Wasabi owner last Monday. “So, I’ve been around the block in this location for 12 years. I felt a small impact this weekend, 10 percent off my projections.
“I’ve talked to literally hundreds of people and most of the people I’ve talked to think it’s overblown and an overreaction,” Moran added. “Obviously, we are serving sushi and we are disinfecting everything to begin with.”
He said the restaurant was doing more intense cleaning of tables and bathrooms.
“My contingency plan is just to react to whatever government edict comes down and based on what’s happened in other places, the worst-case scenario would be to go to delivery and pick-up only for a couple of weeks,” Moran said, adding:
“I’ll just roll with the punches. It’s the nature of the business, as they say, ‘this too shall pass.’”
But decisions were fluid and changed in a blink of the eye, as was the case at Liberty Market, a popular eatery in the Heritage District.
“It’s business as usual here in Liberty,” said manager Julie Townsend last Monday. “It seems a bit quieter in the rushes but people are in the dining room, people are on the patio. We are good.”
Two days later, Liberty Market shut down its dining room, going to take-out only. Other restaurants doing the same include Sal’s Gilbert Pizza, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery and Postino WineCafe just to name a few.
Fire and Brimstone Eatery at Agritopia, however, elected to close down altogether last Thursday, citing health concerns of the coronavirus.
Restaurants aren’t the only businesses in Gilbert affected by the pandemic.
Celine Feezell, a pastry chef who sells her products at farmers markets and events around town, said on social media she’s had to scale back her business. She did not respond to a request for comments.
“For us vendors, this is our busiest time of the year,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, I’m cutting my product by half due to what’s going on.”
Gilbert Farmers Market announced on its Facebook page last week it will continue to open on Saturdays downtown.
Crumbl Cookies at SanTan Village reported a drop in sale.
“Yes, there’s a drop,” said Georgie Adams, an employee at the locally owned franchise. “I would say at least 10 percent.”
She said the store has changed its delivery times to 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from noon to midnight because of the coronavirus. The company also has stopped delivery to hospitals and nursing homes at this time.
Board & Brush Gilbert, a creative art studio last week closed its revenue-generating workshops to ensure the public’s safety.
Franchise owner Melissa Malcom admitted the move would hurt her financially. To stay afloat during the pandemic, she’s asked her customers to buy gift cards.
“Sadly, we are getting very minimal support from our customers purchasing gift certificates,” the Gilbert resident said.
“We have sold only a handful so far,” Malcom said. “Our landlord is unwilling to allow us to make payments or to get any type of rent relief at this time. As a single-mom, widow and small-business owner my extra income to cover these expenses are basically non-existent.”
She said the company has pondered viable alternatives but to no avail.
“Since all of our products are used in a certain method for the safety of our customers already with their in-studio experience, we do not have a viable way to have them pick up products and take home,” she said.
“We are not a retail operation but rather an entertainment in-studio instructor experience so that in the studio we have the ability to take certain precautions that can’t be replicated with a “To-Go Craft Kit” that some companies are offering.”
“Additionally, we do not want people even out and about if avoidable to come pick up the kit as that still risks many factors.”
She said Board & Brush is offering a buy one, get one free projects for May but the uncertainly is making customers uncomfortable with purchasing in advance.
“I think many of our customers’ concerns are the same as that of my own staff, what if we need supplies, food, medicine, etc and we aren’t getting paid during this time,” Malcom said.
She said the best the company knows to do right now is to stay engaged with its customers on social media in the hope they make it through and thrive.