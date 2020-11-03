The Perry High School varsity football team has canceled two games – including last Friday’s matchup with Casteel High – after a positive COVID-19 case was discovered in the program.
According to Perry Principal Dan Serrano, a player tested positive for the virus.
Perry officials and the Chandler Unified School District nurse investigated possible close contacts with the player and determined 35 others needed to quarantine for 14 days.
Serrano has said along that 50 players are absent from the varsity roster because of mass quarantine, injuries and illnesses not directly related to COVID-19.
“We have several kids who are either injured or sick in addition, so we are down over 50 kids” Serrano said. “We didn’t feel it was safe for our kids to play against another team.”
Perry’s Nov. 6 game against Higley also will no longer be played due to the insufficient number of Perry players left to compete. Serrano said the Pumas’ game against Pinnacle on Nov. 13 is still scheduled.
However, that game will depend on when the other players exit quarantine and if they have enough time to prepare after two weeks off.
“The kids have to make sure they’re all cleared to come back,” Serrano said. “I think we have to make sure the kids coming back from quarantine, we have to make sure it’s safe for them to get out there and start playing after two weeks off.”
Perry becomes the latest football program to shut down for two weeks due to a positive case in a season that was and then shortened because of the virus.
Chaparral was forced to cancel its first three games of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season due to two positive cases in the program earlier this month. Desert Ridge canceled its contests against Red Mountain and Basha due to cases.
Horizon canceled its games against Saguaro and Maricopa as a result of positive cases.
Earlier in the season, both Arete Prep and Gilbert Christian canceled a game due to a positive case. Cactus Shadows in Surprise and a slew of other West Valley schools have also canceled games as of late.
According to the Chandler Unified’s COVID-19 dashboard – which is updated weekly -- Perry had four confirmed cases on campus. The dashboard does not differentiate positive cases between students and staff.