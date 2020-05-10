At work, Carly Ahern is a life-saver to patients who come through the emergency room doors at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa.
At her Gilbert home, she’s mom to Finley, 5, Harper, 2, and Nolan, 11 months.
At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed new challenges on healthcare workers, Mother’s Day puts a special spotlight on women like Ahern.
“I definitely couldn’t do it without the support of my husband,” said the 30-year-old emergency-room nurse, who also works at Banner’s Cardon Children’s Medical Center.
“He watches the kids while I’m at work. He also works. It’s chaos but we kind of carefully have to plan our schedules around each other. We have lots of support from family and friends who also help us.”
That support especially from her husband, Jordan, has been a big help for Ahern, who is caring for COVID-19 patients.
“Early on when all of this started, one of my biggest fear and kind of anxiety is that I was going to bring the scary virus to my family,” she said. “My husband is asthmatic so he is susceptible as well.
“I’ve been taking every precaution possible to hopefully prevent me from bringing it home.”
Ahern follows a protocol that has her changing out of her scrubs at the hospital before driving home.
Once she gets to her garage, she puts her clothes directly into the washing machine, wipe down her entire car with Lysol and immediately jumps into the shower.
Finley knows about the pandemic because her preschool is closed for what she calls “the germs.”
She has had to adapt to her mom’s rigid routine, as well.
“She knows I work with sick patients and when I go home from work and go straight to the shower and don’t give her a hug, it’s one of the more heartbreaking things,” Ahern said.
She said it didn’t take long for her to overcome her initial apprehension treating patients with COVID-19 or suspected of having it.
“I got thrown into the thick of it and got to see all the protective equipment we had to wear and I got comfortable,” Ahern said.
“And, I saw how sick these patients could be and I got used to it. Part of me wanted to work in that section. I wanted to be there, helping to make a difference. Once I got more comfortable working in that zone, it was not as stressful for me.”
Ahern didn’t discover her passion for the profession until 2011, when she began working in Banner Desert Medical Center as a scribe for the ER doctors.
“That was the turning point for me, I wanted to be an ER nurse,” she said. “It’s a place I feel the most comfortable and feel that I can make a big impact in patients.
“I love the adrenaline, the controlled chaos, the comrade of the department.”
She’s on her toes even more so with the pandemic, which has no vaccine or cure at the moment.
“We have a whole section of the ER sectioned off that is special for seeing patients with COVID-19 symptoms that we are ruling them out for COVID,” Ahern said.
“It’s been very busy. We’ve seen our fair share of very sick patients, anywhere from very sick to patients tolerating it OK but we definitely see patients in that area all day long.”
Although there is an emotional toll that comes with being an ER nurse, it’s more poignant now given the hospital isn’t allowing visitors.
“It’s been tough for me to see these patients who are very sick and want their family there for support,” she said.
Instead, nurses and health-care providers have become the patients’ main support during that time.
“I have never experienced this kind of emotional challenge before, the extra weight of taking care of patients and being their only support person who is physically present while they are sick,” Ahern said.
“It’s tough to separate work from home but I’m trying my best to take care of myself on my days off so I am able to go back to work with a clear head and take care of my patients.”
She said her husband has been her biggest supporter and the person she is able to “vent to and get everything off my chest.”
“Emotionally, he has been keeping my head above water,” she said.
Ahern also tries to go for daily morning walks with her children to get some fresh air.
“Even driving around by myself has been helpful,” she said; “just to get some alone time and listen to music and relax.”
This Mother’s Day holds deeper meaning for Ahern because she’s seen the ravages of COVID-19 up close.
“It’s been challenging and kind of heartbreaking to see how much it’s affected everyone and it made me value my time with my family even more now,” said Ahern, who has the weekend off.
“Seeing lot of really sick patients, it changed my perspective on how important family is. There’s definitely a whole new appreciation of being a mom and being a health-care provider on the front lines.”