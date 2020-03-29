East Valley business owners say they need an immediate infusion of cash to stave off financial ruin brought on by the coronavirus.
The East Valley Chambers of Commerce Alliance last week released findings from a survey of its members to determine the immediate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their revenue, operations, and supply chains. Of the over 5,000 members, 485 businesses took the survey – 41 percent of them Gilbert-based.
“We are sharing these results, directly from the businesses themselves, with our elected officials at the federal and state levels to stress the urgency of access to financial resources and other top issues identified,” said Kathy Tilque, CEO/president of Gilbert Chamber of Commerce in an email.
“At the local level, the Town Council was provided the results to provide a pulse of the business community. This survey helped focus our advocacy efforts and expansion of our promotional opportunities for all Gilbert businesses.”
Other Alliance members include Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Queen Creek, Carefree Cave Creek, Fountain Hills and Apache Junction chambers of commerce.
Tilque said a 9.7 percent response rate was good, given the turnaround of two days for all the chambers.
“With more time, it would have been higher,” she said of the participation. “When we personally contacted all 820-plus Gilbert Chamber members, these survey results were spot on.”
Business were already hitting the skids before Gov. Doug Ducey on March 19 ordered all bars, movie theaters and gyms to close and restaurants to provide dine-out and delivery options only in Maricopa County.
Survey participants represented nonprofits and businesses sectors, including restaurants and catering, real estate, healthcare and professional services such as architects and lawyers.
“Out of the responses, 69 percent were from small business with less than 20 employees, those are the ones that are really concerned,” said Sally Harrison, CEO and president of the Mesa Chamber. “They don’t have the same resources” as the larger businesses.
“Lots of people are concerned because of the unknown, trying to figure out what to do moving forward with employees and are they going to furlough them or just close their doors, how do they take care of them as far as benefits,” she said.
The survey found over 40 percent of the employers experienced a significant loss in business due to COVID-19 and over 30 percent said they’ve experienced a significant loss in their operation or supply chain.
Additionally, over half anticipated slower sales over the next 30 days with reduced hours of operation, layoffs and temporary closure.
Across the board, respondents’ immediate need was access to funds to keep their businesses afloat and to cover payroll expenses. Some businesses are so new they have already maxed out their loan options.
Employers noted the need to streamline the Small Business Administration loan application, limit restrictions and have access to loans and lines of credit.
Unless they can access funds now, a period of 15 days or more may be too late for many businesses, the survey reported.
Their immediate need also included debt relief – reduction or deferment of rent and mortgage payments, loan deferment and utility bill deferment.
And, employers were concerned with the welfare of their employees and wanted clarity on how to accommodate sick leave, The Family and Medical Leave Act and payroll tax credits.
The survey found business owners were trying to reassign or identify new duties like maintenance, meal prep, delivery and remote work assignments to keep their current employees on the job.
Tilque said she was not surprised but impressed by the businesses’ concerns “expressed time and time again about how to provide for the health and welfare of their employees.”
Many businesses also cited a critical need for medical and sanitizing supplies in order to do meal prep, delivery and carry-out services.
Without these supplies, many anticipated closing their doors to protect both employees and customers, which will diminish the opportunity to recoup any lost revenue.
All businesses sectors reported a loss of contracts or canceled appointments. With schools closed and people working from home, there is a limited need for services such as childcare and pet services.
Especially hard hit was the hospitality industry with an estimated immediate loss of between 60 and 90 percent of reservations and walk-in traffic, according to the survey. Even food banks are affected, reporting donations down 60 percent.
Many restaurants, although seeing a loss of in-house revenue, have transitioned to take-out and delivery for income.
The survey noted that spring is traditionally the most profitable time of year because of tourists and school breaks and that called March 2020 as being “the worst month on the books.”
One business reported its revenue for the week of March 16 generally is around $43,000; this year it was $89.
The respondents shared new product-delivery models that include online and real-time for dance, workouts, virtual meetings and sealed adult beverages with food-takeouts.
Local online retail stores instituting this new model are increasingly relying on FedEx and UPS for their deliveries.
Harrison said the chambers are sharing the businesses’ needs with the community so it can support them with pick-up or delivery from restaurants and ordering online from a local small business instead of a big chain.
“Some people, they get it and go out to eat anyways so they pick it up,” she said. “That is the push we all want to focus on, if you are going to eat, why not do that? You can’t get everything you want in a grocery store so go and support the little guys.”
She said for Mother’s Day, customers can go and purchase something now from a local business instead of waiting until May.
The same goes for birthday gifts and other special occasions, buy now and get some cash into the hands of local businesses, according to Harrison.
For employers, she suggested they offer some sort of incentive or discount to get customers through the door, while noting the limit to no more than 10 people in one location.
“We’re not looking past social distancing,” Harrison said. “We’ve encouraged some of our members to have drawings. They have to think broad and different.”
Even after the crisis passes, businesses expressed concern for long-term impact, worried that consumer fear will negatively impact sales, reservations, investments and “business as usual” long into the future.