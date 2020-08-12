Gilbert officials will hold a virtual open house this week on a proposed plan to create a $6.7 million town-run ambulance service.
The open house, at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, is at glbrt.is/AmbulanceOpenHouse. Town officials also are asking Gilbert residents for their opinion on the issue at glbrt.is/AmbulanceSurvey. Information about the plan is at glbrt.is/AmbulanceProposal.
Gilbert Fire and Rescue wants to expand its ambulance division to include six ambulances that would cover the entire town that the Town said would secure “a critical line of service and providing the best possible care and protection for” residents.
Funding for the service is included in the budget adopted in June as a placeholder until Council decides if it wants to keep or cut ties with private provider American Medical Response or AMR.
Not everyone favored the idea during a Council discussion of the plan that month.
Some residents expressed skepticism about local government taking over the operation from a private business, arguing that costs would increase and become a taxpayer burden.
The town’s problems with private providers dates back to 2014, when Southwest Ambulance refused to extend an existing contract and instead canceled it in order to negotiate a new agreement that was less favorable to Gilbert, according to Fire Chief Jim Jobusch.
Parent company Rural/Metro the previous year filed for bankruptcy protection and when it failed to meet contractual obligations, the town was forced to take legal action, Jobusch said,
“Before this occurred, I wasn’t interested in entering the ambulance business,” Jobusch told Town Council in June. “But as soon as we saw the vulnerability occur and start to surface, we not only had to take immediate action but we took some long-term planning as well to safeguard what we were faced with in Gilbert.”
The town was awarded a certificate of necessity for ambulance service in 2016 by the state health department. The town last year rolled out its only ambulance, stationed at a fire house in north Gilbert.
AMR purchased Rural/Metro in 2015 and became the town’s provider. The town doesn’t pay AMR to provide service because AMR bills the patient. AMR pays the town $300,000 annually for leasing space at the fire stations.
Jobusch said AMR has been through numerous leadership changes and communications between the town and company have deteriorated.
He said it has became increasingly more difficult to negotiate contracts with AMR to meet the needs of residents.
Some council members were skeptical as well about the proposal, with Aimee Yentes calling it “half-baked.”
She also questioned the town’s liability for taking the service on.