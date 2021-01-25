Virtual learning cost the Chandler Unified School District $12 million this school year and eventually result in the layoff of nearly 200 employees.
Though many teachers and some families have been advocating virtual learning over opening classrooms, CUSD officials said online instruction has already had a financial impact on the district’s budget.
The cost is driven partly by lower state reimbursements for online students and partly by an enrollment loss.
Virtually every East Valley district has lost enrollment this school year, and to some extent what happened to those students is unknown. Estimates are that as many as 40,000 students across the state simply dropped out and are not on enrollment rolls for either public or charter schools.
Per-pupil state reimbursement is 5 percent lower than what the state gives districts for each student in the classroom. Gov. Doug Ducey’s proposed 2021-22 budget indicates he won’t be equalizing those rates despite pleas by school administrators across the state.
Chandler Unified officials expected the enrollment decline to hit their spending plans but now the district released details on the impact of the lower reimbursement for online students.
The pandemic forced CUSD to keep schools closed until mid-September, meaning the district stands to lose about $12 million due to the number of days students weren’t physically in classrooms.
“This has been a huge hit,” said Lana Berry, the district’s chief financial officer.
Berry said Chandler’s current financial situation could potentially result in the elimination of 186 staff positions during the next school year.
The district will spend the next couple of months reviewing its personnel and expenditures to see how it might make a major reduction in staffing, she added.
Tough decisions will likely have to be made by administrators in the 2021-2022 budget unless enrollment numbers quickly reverse and return back to pre-pandemic levels.
“Without that, we can’t fund certain programs and staffing at the levels we currently have,” Berry said.
In December, the district reduced its budget by $13 million because of an unforeseen drop in enrollment.
More than 2,300 students left CUSD over this last year as the district continuously shifted between virtual and in-person instruction.
Parents lamented the district’s inconsistency and many threatened to pull their children out and take them to a charter school. Other families reported not feeling safe about sending their children back to school now that CUSD has returned to in-person learning and have made plans to enroll them someplace else.
Chandler’s elementary schools have experienced some of the district’s biggest drops in enrollment. As of this month, the district has more than 2,700 fewer K-6 students than it had in 2018.
“We knew we were going to decline in elementary (enollment) but not at the rate that we have,” Berry said.
By contrast, high schools have seen enrollment grow by more than 300 students over the last year. But the growth is not enough to supplement the lost seen in lower grade levels.
The enrollment loss combined with funding disparities has left the district feeling uncertain about its near future and increasingly dependent on the state government to come up with some sort of intervention.
According to the Arizona Department of Education, the state’s districts have collectively lost $266 million because of the lower funding rate that’s applied to virtual instruction.
Ducey announced last summer that school districts could receive additional grant funding to offset the enrollment shortfalls seen throughout Arizona during the pandemic.
The state set aside $370 million from its allocation of federal pandemic relief money to be doled out among Arizona’s 230 school districts.
CUSD had expected to get a $20-million grant from the governor’s relief program, but Berry said the district ended up with $14 million due to limited resources.
“The need across the state was more than this $370 million that was allocated,” Berry said. “We heard it was closer to $600 million.”
CUSD also has had to grapple with several unexpected costs accrued during its response to the pandemic. The district has had to spend more than $18.5 million on technology, protective gear and cleaning supplies to keep schools operating while the virus continued to spread.
CUSD has so far has received only $3 million to cover its mitigation costs.
The district is hoping the Arizona Legislature may intervene soon and revise funding formulas to account for the millions of dollars taken out of Chandler’s budget.
“We could see a revision with less of a hit and we’re hoping our legislators eventually could maybe remove or change this,” Berry added.
It is not yet clear how state leaders may address education funding gaps, especially because Gov. Ducey recently indicated he doesn’t want to pay for “empty seats” in classrooms.
District leaders have expressed concerns over Chandler’s budget woes and remain hopeful the issue may be resolved if enrollment numbers get back to where they were less than a year ago.
“Our budget problems would be solved if we get the kids back,” said Governing Board President Barbara Mozdzen. “It won’t be solved if we don’t.”
Board member Joel Wirth, a former CUSD administrator, said he cannot recall a time during his 37-year tenure when the district faced the prospect of laying off so many employees.
“I don’t think we’ve ever experienced having to lay off 186 staff members,” Wirth said. “Hopefully, those individuals will find a job.”