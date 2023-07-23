Self-described guerilla journalist Christopher Ruff says he has a target on his back, thanks to a Gilbert Police Department document calling him a “threat.”
The 33-year-old Mesa man, who calls himself a “First Amendment auditor,” is well known among Valley law enforcement for showing up at scenes with a camera in hand to record officers in action from a public space.
He’s also not above taunting them in the videos, calling them “dumb asses” and “stupid” if he feels they’re overstepping their authority.
Ruff, who goes by the handle “Direct D,” uploads these videos on YouTube and other social media platforms. His YouTube channel has 233,000 subscribers.
This time, however, one of his videos landed him on a Gilbert Police “Officer Awareness Bulletin.”
“Mr. Ruff’s threatening statements directed at the law enforcement community in the original June 24th video warranted the Gilbert Police Department to prepare an Officer Awareness Bulletin, which provides notification and awareness to the law enforcement community,” said department spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco in an emailed statement.
“The Officer Awareness Bulletin outlined the threatening statements directed at the law enforcement community, cautions the officers who may contact Mr. Ruff regarding his threatening statements, and provides that there was no probable cause to arrest Mr. Ruff, at that time, related to his June 24th video.”
Carrasco did not respond to questions such as how many other individuals had the department issued bulletins on, how widespread Ruff’s bulletin was disseminated and how a person who is considered a “threat” handled during an encounter.
“That bulletin means you’re a threat,” Ruff said in an interview. “I’ve only ever documented them. I’ve never committed a crime. This is the beginning of the end of the First Amendment. Enjoy it while it lasts.”
Ruff said his purpose is to catch violations of his First Amendment rights and hold police accountable for following rules and procedures.
Gilbert Police said Ruff posted a video on June 24 “directing threats towards law enforcement.
“Christopher states in his thirteen- and half-minute-long video that he will ‘cut the heads off’ of law enforcement officers and they will not survive an encounter with him,” the bulletin states. “Christopher also states at the end of his video he is going to ‘smoke’ any cop that comes after him.”
The bulletin goes on to note that Ruff “has a history of posting degrading and defamatory comments towards law enforcement and court officials on his YouTube channel (Direct D) after having interactions with them.”
It cautioned officers that Ruff is not allowed to have weapons “but it is unknown at this time if he has access to any.”
Ruff served a 7-year prison sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping and was released in 2017. Since then his run-ins with the law, including jail time, have been over his filming and streaming.
In October 2022, a Mesa judge sentenced Ruff to five days in jail over videotaping four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa’s City Plaza Building after being told not to. Ruff also was ordered not to film police in Mesa for three years.
The bulletin also warned officers to exercise “extreme caution when conducting enforcement or making an arrest” with Ruff given his recent threats of harm.
The bulletin stated that Ruff has posted the home addresses, phone numbers and private photos of law enforcement and court officials, and has invited viewers to “contact those individuals in a harassing manner.”
Ruff denied the claim
“I’ve never posted anyone’s home address,” he said. “I’ve never posted pictures that weren’t available on the internet for me to find. (And) I’ve never, not once directed anyone to call and harass anyone. This is all fabricated.”
As for the comments he made on the June 24 video, Ruff said it was in response to threats made against his life by four Mesa officers.
He received the threat on Twitter and then “in the live stream the same person posted it again, prompting my responses,” Ruff said, adding, “I have hundreds of emailed threats saved as well as comments that get left out of videos. Some of them are real.”
In a recent video, Ruff commented on Gilbert’s threat assessment, playing a previous clip of a video that prompted it.
In that video, Ruff said that there were four Mesa cops that “like to talk about me and how they wish that they would catch me off duty and then they would do something and shoot me and then take me to some burying ground.”
“If you try to do anything to me just keep that in mind you may not survive,” Ruff said in the video. “You think you’re badass but you just may not survive.
“Right now, any of you cops watching, you think you’re going pull some with me, I’m going to smoke you before you even get a chance to do it. Better hope that you’re doing what you’re doing legally because if you’re not, I’m not playing no more games with you.”
Ruff said his statements were not threats but “self-defense.”
“I didn’t threaten anybody at all,” he said. “All I said is I would defend myself.”
Carrasco said Ruff’s July 17 video included “partial and edited clips” of that June video.
“The original June 24th video has been subsequently hidden from public viewing and is now listed as ‘private’ on YouTube,” she said.
Ruff’s got close to 2,000 comments of support from viewers to that July video.
Steve Moreno, who’s watched at least 75 of Direct D’s videos, was “extremely disturbed” by the bulletin labeling Ruff a threat, that he’s written to Mayor Brigette Peterson, Police Chief Michael Soelberg and others at Town Hall.
“I personally watched Mr. Ruff’s video that spawned your memo,” Moreno wrote. “Nowhere, and I repeat, nowhere did Mr. Ruff threaten you or any other officer. Mr. Ruff stated that if he was attacked illegally, he has a right to defend himself. Which he does.
“I’ve watched hundreds of his videos and other videos which clearly show the Gilbert Police Department and its officers are overreaching their authority on a far too frequent basis.”
Moreno, who is a father, homeowner and business owner, asked that Gilbert Police train its officers on the First, Fourth and Fifth amendments.
“Mr. Ruff and his fellow YouTubers are shining a light on what is a serious problem within your department and other police departments around this country,” Moreno continued.
Moreno, who will not disclose if he lives in the Valley out of “fear of retaliation and or harassment from the police,” said no one from the Town has responded to his correspondence.
Moreno said he does not subscribe to Ruff’s YouTube channel or have donated money to him.
“The first video I watched of his, he really lit up the cops and I was a bit taken back by how he spoke. After watching many of his videos, I started to understand why he was speaking to them that way.
“Almost all of the auditors are silent until the police start barking orders and try to control what they can do as bystanders. That’s when things get heated.”
He added that in all the videos he’s viewed of Ruff’s, “I’ve never heard him encourage viewers to harass law enforcement or public officials.
“He states often he supports police but his purpose is to shine a light on the bad ones,” Moreno said. “He promotes to viewers to follow the laws but don’t back down when your rights are being violated by ill-informed ego-driven officers.
“These auditors are exposing poor training, giant egos, and a do as I say attitude or you’ll go to jail behavior.”
Ruff said the bulletin basically puts every officer on the edge and will escalate any future encounter that he may have with police.
As such, Ruff, who became a father last year, is stepping away from being a citizen journalist for now.
“It’s already made me completely stop recording and interacting with the government, period,” he said. “My freedoms have been chilled completely.
“Christopher Ruff won’t be personally recording anything for a long time.”