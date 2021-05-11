A cell-phone video of two white Highland High School students re-enacting in class the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, has caused outrage on social media – including comments from people saying they weren’t surprised it happened at the campus.
A woman named Mercedes recently posted the six-second clip on Twitter, which has garnered 1,420 retweets and 448 comments.
“This video was taken right in front of the only black girl in the class TODAY & happens to be my friend’s niece,” wrote Mercedes. “They’re re-enacting the murder of George Floyd! An apology won’t cut it!”
Mercedes did not respond to a request for an interview.
Floyd died May 25 after Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 9.5 minutes while he was handcuffed laying facedown. Floyd was under arrest for allegedly using a fake $20 to buy cigarettes. His death ignited nationwide police brutality and racism for most of last summer.
A jury found Chavin, a white cop, guilty of Floyd’s death on April 20.
Many comments on Twitter suggested such behavior goes unchecked at the campus.
“I unfortunately go to this school and it’s really not that uncommon for kids to be like this,” a student wrote. “I’ve had people straight up call me the ‘n’ word to my face like it’s nothing and it’s repeating behavior that needs to be stopped.”
Wrote another; “This school has a serious racism problem, but it’s continually overlooked because of their high athletics programs.”
And a man wrote, “Fans sat behind my wife at a basketball game and joked about lynching my son while he played.”
While one person called for the teacher in the classroom to be fired, another said it was a substitute teacher overseeing the students and that the kids involved in the re-enactment “were suspended (and) the district is deciding whether or not to expel them.”
Gilbert Public School Districts would not say if the teacher was a substitute, the ages of the students, what disciplinary measures were taken and what is being done to prevent such incidents in the future.
Spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis released a district statement: “Highland High Administration received a report of an incident at the end of the school day Wednesday (April 28). A thorough investigation was conducted.
“All breaches of Gilbert Public Schools student code of conduct are investigated to their full extent and district policies and procedures are followed to deliver consequences.
“Gilbert Public Schools strives to create communities of inclusion and any act of racism is in direct opposition to the values that we hold as a school district.”
A number of people on Twitter also pointed to a sordid incident from the campus’ past.
In the early 2000s a white supremacist gang of football players at Highland called the Devil Dogs terrorized the community. The gang grabbed media attention after an especially brutal beating of another teenager that left him disfigured.
A girl also posted the video on her TikTok account.
“I go to a VERY racist high school,” wrote the girl, who encouraged people to spread the video; “where the admin brushes it under the rug, excuses it, punishes the kids that report it.”