Gilbert’s mayor publicly berated a councilman on the dais May 17 but that scolding never made it to viewers watching it live from home or on the town’s video archive to view later.
A town spokeswoman blamed the glitch on the information technology staff.
“IT has advised that a main part of the video recording system, the encoder, failed last night and the last 20 minutes of the meeting were not recorded,” spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said. “When the encoder failed, both the livestream and video recording were stopped.”
Councilman Laurin Hendrix, who was at the receiving end of Mayor Brigette Peterson’s heated reproach, called the failure unusual.
“Holy cow, I don’t recall the last time when that happened,” said Hendrix two days after the meeting. “I’ve never seen it get cut before. It seems so odd that the mayor exploded and goes absolutely nuts and all of that magically doesn’t exist.”
Council meetings are generally not well-attended by the public unless there is a hot-button issue.
Seated in the audience at the May 17 meeting were Alderman Mark Cosgrove and members of his team from Antrim-Newtownabbey Borough Council in Northern Ireland. They were in town for a May 20 ribbon cutting of the Gilbert Sister Cities’ Friendship Garden.
Compared to the current budget year, spending on the IT department increased by 40.3% to $22.7 million in the preliminary $1.7 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2023 that Council adopted May 17. The department’s budget includes $389,000 for three new hires – an IT application supervisor, a telecom engineer and an audio/visual technician.
What led up to the mayor’s rebuke was an agenda item regarding the state Attorney General’s finding that Peterson violated the state’s Opening Meeting law.
To remedy the matter, the state ordered that the contents of the May 2021 email sent to all council members by Peterson be shared at a public meeting. State law prohibits a quorum of any elected body from discussing public business.
Hendrix at the meeting noted that he responded to Peterson about an hour after she emailed the entire council and informed her of the need to be cautious about breaking open meeting laws.
Hendrix also said that he was concerned with how staff responded to
Peterson’s email once the violation occurred.
“The first thing is to ignore it,” Hendrix said. “The second thing is how to mitigate the damage.”
Documents showed that Town Manager Patrick Banger forwarded Peterson’s email the next day at 10:10 a.m. to Town Attorney Chris Payne, advising that he let the council know not to respond to the entire group to avoid breaking the law.
Banger’s email went out eight minutes after Councilman Scott Anderson responded to Peterson in an email that went to the entire council. Anderson, who said he hit the “reply all” button by mistake, also was found to have broken the law.
After the town was notified of the violation in September 2021, Payne responded to the Attorney General that he and the town clerk will conduct training for council members on opening meeting laws, public records law, conflicts of interest laws and the Gilbert’s Code of Ethics in the November retreat.
The Attorney General staff took into consideration the training in determining the remedy for the town.
The problem for him, Hendrix said, is “we don’t hold ourselves accountable.”
“If we held ourselves accountable with the last set of issues we would not be here,” he said at the meeting, adding that another email was sent out April 27 that could be a “potential violation.”
While Hendrix talked, Councilman Scott September called for a point of order but Hendrix was allowed to continue.
The “last set of issues” Hendrix was referring to are the ethics violation complaints filed against Peterson. Eight were filed since Peterson took office in January 2021 and six were investigated by an outside attorney, who cleared Peterson of wrong-doing.
Hendrix said Payne called him and explained that he was misinterpreting the open meetings law with the email in question.
Hendrix said the town’s attitude has gotten to the point that “we are so used to inappropriate behavior” and if “you can’t deny it, spin it so you do damage control.”
Peterson called Hendrix out in connection with the April email, saying that although she didn’t send it, he implied that she did.
She also pointed out that Hendrix voted with the majority “not to take any action against me” over the ethics complaints and that he spearheaded a change in protocol that gives Council the discretion on whether or not to discuss an ethics violation investigation during a public meeting, when it previously was mandatory.
Peterson said she has served Gilbert since 1997 with hundreds of planning commission and council meetings and thousands of cases and that she made a mistake with the May email.
“I take full responsibility for that mistake,” she said.
She then said Hendrix liked to “grandstand” and “get your videos out on social media.”
“If this is the response you want, you got it, mister,” Peterson said raising her voice. “I’m done.
“I’m done taking this abuse from you and your cronies. People at this table don’t like to speak when you are at the meetings because of your behavior. I’ve heard of problems of how you speak and how disgusted they are. People on the council are afraid to talk because you put out videos.
“I’m done with you. I’m done with that behavior you bring to Council. We are finished with this topic. You have been attacking me for a year.”
Hendrix, who kept his composure, said there was a number of things the outside investigator failed to address in his report.
He also said he proposed the change to the Code of Ethics because he didn’t want to spend his time discussing the mayor’s transgressions.
“I didn’t come here to talk about you but to serve the community,” he said. “I did it most of my life.”
“If people don’t want to speak up because they are offended by how I respond,” he added, “maybe they shouldn’t be here.”
After the meeting, Hendrix explained why he voted with the majority to not take action against Peterson over the ethics complaints. The investigator, however, did fault Peterson for poor judgment.
“We didn’t clear her,” Hendrix said. “We voted to put this behind us and move forward. No one said she was guilty (but) it was clear what she did.
“I’m the one who changed the ethics law so we don’t have to talk about all the ethics violations. I didn’t do it because she is innocent but because as an elected official I didn’t want to be sitting in a meeting and every other week discuss the mayor’s transgressions.”
He added that the code was in place for 47 years until it was changed because of Peterson.
Reflecting on the exchange from the meeting, Hendrix said he was “absolutely shocked” by Peterson’s dressing down and likened her to a “schoolyard bully.”
“It’s kind of like bullying in grade school – nobody likes you, nobody wants you around, nobody wants to talk when you are around,” Hendrix said. “It was terrible. It’s not a way to conduct yourself, very unprofessional. She made a complete fool of herself.”