Gilbert Town Council put the brakes on staff’s request to spend $288,760 to further study two proposed transit stations to accommodate future passenger rail service – which has no timeline for implementation.
Staff said “time is of essence” in awarding a contract to the Dallas engineer firm AECOM to look at the feasibility of site locations in the downtown Heritage District and do preliminary site design of phases for a transit center in the Cooley Station community.
The centers would not only serve as a hub for commuter rail and intercity rail but other modes of transportation such as bus, bicycle and rideshare.
Council is expected to revisit the item Aug. 23.
“I have a lot of problems with this item,” said Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes, who pulled the item off consent agenda for discussion.
“My specific concern is specific to these being planned for commuter rail,” she said. “I feel like as a body we really haven’t had an opportunity to discuss this idea (and do) a deeper dive into, is this even a good idea has not been held by this body and I feel this is absolutely premature.”
Yentes acknowledged that commuter rail has been in planning documents for a while both with the town and the Maricopa Association of Governments, which plans and finances regional transportation systems.
She also brought attention to the scope of work that included forming a stakeholders group for input on the stations.
The group seemed more oriented toward designing or planning the framework for the stations rather than reaching out to residents to see if they even want them in Gilbert, Yentes said.
“The commuter stations have been published in several documents that have been presented to the public in Gilbert over the past several years,” Councilwoman Yung Koprowski said.
“One of the stations, which would be in the Heritage District was included in that (downtown) redevelopment plan and there was public participation for that,” Koprowski said. “And the station at Cooley Station – both were mentioned as part of the outreach for the transportation bond so I do feel the public has had a lot of exposure to these projects.”
Koprowski said there is some space reserved downtown for this purpose and the study would show if a station there would even be feasible, given that the Heritage District is growing so quickly. If it’s not feasible, the Town could then release that land for other uses that would serve Gilbert in a better way, she said.
Koprowski added that while serving on the Citizens Transportation Task Force Committee and being part of the $515-million transportation bond that was passed in November, she didn’t hear any negative comments about these transit stations.
“If I were to ask 100 of my neighbors do they know that commuter rail is going to be coming to Gilbert, I think approximately zero of those people would be aware,” Yentes said, adding she appreciated that there are platforms for public engagement.
“I think when we are talking about an investment of this size –and not just an investment but what it represents for opportunity costs – I think we really need to have eyes wide-open about the level of awareness,” Yentes added. “It’s one thing to have it in planning docs but people don’t know, they’re not involved in this stuff.”
Koprowski then responded that Amtrak last year announced it was looking at projects that might bring intercity passenger rail service through Gilbert.
In the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed by the president last year, $66 billion went to Amtrak.
Amtrak in July unveiled its 15-year expansion plan to connect up to 160 communities by building new or improved rail corridors in over 25 states.
The plan included providing train trips between Phoenix and Tucson with nine stations, including in Queen Creek, Tempe and Phoenix, proposed for the route, but not in Gilbert.
Exactly when that service might commence is not yet known.
“The specific timeline, station location and other details will be discussed during the service development plan, which will be driven by local stakeholders,” said Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin.
Irvin added that the decision on final station locations will be made at the local level and discussed by stakeholders.
Amtrak used to serve Phoenix until a 1995 terrorist attack on a stretch of Union Pacific track west of the city that derailed one of its trains, killing one person and injuring many others. The cost to repair that line at the time was deemed too expensive, prompting Amtrak to shuttle its service in Phoenix.
Koprowski said the proposed study was the first step toward providing more information to the Council to make a decision whether or not to move forward on the two stations.
Development Services Director Kyle Mieras said Gilbert, Arizona Department of Transportation and MAG have been working on passenger rail in the Valley and through the town since 1993.
“Back in 2013 there was a study being commissioned by ADOT that looked at commuter rail from Tucson up through Phoenix and at that time (the sitting) Gilbert Council did sign a letter of support for that study,” Mieras said.
“There was a federal record of decision that came down that identified that rail line through Gilbert as the most favorable one. It had the highest ridership, it showed that the station locations were very favorable and this was a study that had gone on for several years.
“This has definitely been something that has been at the forefront of our thoughts and transportation planning for a while.”
He added that the development agreement with the Cooleys for a transit center at the Cooley Station community was executed about 20 years ago.
Mieras said the study would help staff determine a location for a station in downtown and if it’s feasible. At Cooley Station, there is land already set aside for the station and the study would help determine the size and design of it.
He stressed that the study is not for the construction of the stations.
“I don’t have a problem with the station per se,” Councilman Scott Anderson said. But “I think we are a little bit premature. We are out over our skis.
“We heard that Amtrak doesn’t even consider Gilbert as being a location for the stations and the region has been doing studies over time. But what I would like to see is a commitment by the region that this is really going to happen and I haven’t seen that.”
Mieras said early documents did not show a station in Gilbert but staff has since met with and given ample information to an Amtrak official who agreed that “Gilbert is ripe for a station location.”
He mentioned that Valley mayors also have signed a letter of support for Amtrak and commuter rail and that he thinks a commitment that Anderson was talking about was coming.
Regional commuter rail would run on Union Pacific- and on BNSF-owned freight rail tracks and is generally less than 20 miles in travel lengths and focuses on peak period service. Amtrak’s intercity passenger services makes less frequent stops than commuter rail.
“We didn’t want to get too far out ahead of ourselves with the study but what we wanted to do is try to at least show support for this and get ahead of it,” Mieras said, adding:
“So, that if and when Amtrak or commuter rail does come forward we at least studied this and we got a good position and we are kind of ahead of the eight ball where we are skating toward where the puck is going and not where it’s been.”
Mayor Brigette Peterson said the Amtrak representative was shocked that Gilbert was not on the initial list of station stops, considering there is a whole neighborhood created with a commuter rail station in mind.
And, she said, when she attended a MAG meeting a week before the April 26 council meeting, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego commented, “’Gilbert is way ahead of us.
“‘They already have two stations planned and the rest of us are already signing onto this letter for commuter rail and none of us are ready. We need to catch up to Gilbert,’” Peterson said.
She said a transit center for Cooley Station has been in the works for over two decades as a potential item coming forward.
“We are at the point we have to decide if it is going to work in those locations,” Peterson said. “We need to be at a point where we are ready to say that. And if Amtrak comes knocking with those federal dollars is Gilbert on board to do that?”
Yentes said she saw the proposed study as an attempt to build community support for the stations. She said she didn’t see it as a feasibility study but rather that the town has its mind made up to build the transit centers.
“I think quite frankly we are taking crazy pills if we think people are going to be excited about commuter rail and the complete boondoggle that this would be not just for this community but for this state,” Yentes said. “I think we are going to have a lot of backlash from the community when we start heading down this road.”
Yentes said she can’t point to any state where Amtrak is not being heavily and deeply subsidized by taxpayers despite a 75% drop in its ridership. She referred to a 2018 MAG report that showed states with commuter rail have a dedicated sales tax on top of a “massive” state subsidy and federal funding to support it.
“If we are going to put the foot on the pedal because we got build-back bankruptcy dollars that are going to be flooding the jurisdictions, I think this has a lot more to do with who has to gain financially,” Yentes said.
“There is a huge rail lobby in D.C. for this kind of stuff and it has nothing to do with reducing congestion and improving transportation as a model. I am a vehement ‘no’ on this.”
She said it was not a matter of timing to do the study and that there is no good timing for “19th-Century technology” that is a broken model.
“I think there is a lot of buyers’ remorse in other states that have gone down this track,” she said.
Councilman Scott September said Yentes made valid points but the study is a way to gather additional information.
“I know commuter systems are used,” he said. “I understand light rail in Phoenix met its long-term projections within a few years but I guess my questions go deeper than usership – what is the goal of a rail transit system, should user fees pay for the system and the improvements that we would entertain here in the town or is that never the goal. I would like to see what that looks like.”
Anderson said he wasn’t opposed to the stations and that they would be needed at some point but he was concerned if the commuter rail will get built.
He said there have been studies on commuter rail but he’s seen lots of studies that were done but end up sitting on the shelf and don’t get implemented.
“There are discussions that are still going on,” Anderson said. “That decision is going to be made somewhere out of Gilbert whether that is going to happen. My point is do we spend a half million dollars on that gamble, on rolling that dice that it’s going to happen. I’m not comfortable doing that.”
Councilman Kathy Tilque made a motion to continue the item for a future study session for more discussion so Council would have a better understanding of the status of commuter rail, if the town’s timing for the study is correct and “where we are in any commitment level.”
As far as regional commuter rail goes, residents shouldn’t hold their breath.
Audra Koester Thomas, MAG transportation program manager, said there is no identified funding for commuter rail, which would take $2.5 billion to implement and connect two dozen communities.
“There are no current plans to implement commuter rail and no funding,” she said. “We have over $90 billion of transportation needs throughout the region and only $36 billion of funding.
But “we are continuing to investigate for potential future implementation,” she added.