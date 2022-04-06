A 109-year-old downtown building that once housed Gilbert Elementary School now offers the Town’s history, exhibits and community programming.
“We are the only museum in Gilbert, the oldest building standing in Gilbert and on the National Register of Historic Places,” said Denise Lopez, president and CEO of HD SOUTH. “We are the center for arts, culture and history in Gilbert.”
For all it does, the nonprofit received $51,050 for the current fiscal year from the Town, which paled in comparison with how neighboring municipalities fund their arts and culture, according to an internal Town report. The report looked at the financial support for fiscal year 2020-21.
The Mesa Arts and Culture Department had a $10.8 million budget to manage the Mesa Arts Center, the i.d.e.a. Museum and the Arizona Museum of Natural History.
Comparably sized Chandler gave its Cultural Development Department $680,337 for the Chandler Museum and $1.95 million for its Center for the Arts. Overall, the city that fiscal year allocated $4.6 million for cultural development, according to the report.
In Tempe, the History Museum and store received $325,922 in general fund support. The city, the report noted, has a robust program and spent $6.4 million altogether for arts and cultural-services programming.
And, Scottsdale’s Museum of the West gets a significant amount of financial support from the city, which built the facility for $11.4 million, according to the report.
Since opening in 2015, that museum has received $400,000 annually from Scottsdale’s Tourism Development Fund. In July 2021, a new five-year contract was inked that provided an additional $250,000 in management fees for the Scottsdale museum.
The report also said the museum received an additional $380,628 for a new exhibit, $500,000 for educational programs and $200,000 for marketing and media over the past seven fiscal years. And in 2020,it received an $884,663 grant from Scottsdale as part of the COVID-19 relief funding.
Gilbert Town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said the July 2021 report was given to Council to provide an overview of what’s occurring in the region with “no intended action or response was anticipated.”
A second report prepared at the same time looked at the Town’s financial support of HD South from 1997 to present.
HD SOUTH was originally dubbed Gilbert Historical Museum until the name was changed in 2017 to reflect its transformation into an arts and cultural center.
The Gilbert Historical Society originally leased the old elementary school, which closed in 1977, from Gilbert Public Schools. The society opened the museum to the public in 1982 and three years later it was able to purchase the building and land, thanks to a generous donation.
The Town, which promotes HD SOUTH on its tourism website, began its financial support in fiscal year 1996-97 with $48,000.
Over the years, the funding has fluctuated from as low as $1,000 a year to as high as $79,790 for fiscal year 2005-06, according to the report.
The current fiscal year funding was approved by Council in March 2020, with the annual allocations ending in June 2023. In the Town’s contract with HD SOUTH, funding is being provided to help the nonprofit move toward financial self-sufficiency.
According to minutes from that March meeting, then-Mayor Jenn Daniels and others on Council touted the importance of preserving the town’s rich history and noted HD SOUTH’s contributions.
Besides money from the Town, HD SOUTH generates revenue from fundraising events, membership dues, its gift shop, facility rental, donations, grants and some program fees, according to Lopez.
Council March 29 approved a $100,000 to HD SOUTH in a pass-through gaming grant from Gila River Indian Community. Lopez did not provide the nonprofit’s current budget.
But in tax year 2019, HD South reported total revenues of $655,352 and total expenses of $272,541, according to its latest available IRS Form 990 filing.
What’s anticipated to help the nonprofit toward self-sufficiency is a planned expansion and remodeling project.
HD SOUTH in 2020 announced a $2-million capital campaign that includes building a 6,000-square-foot, single-story, multi-purpose building for programs, exhibits and rental space, remodeling some existing exhibit spaces in the current museum to accommodate programs and upgrading the courtyard for outdoor entertainment, classes and rental.
Lopez said HD SOUTH has raised close to $1.5 million so far. Once all the money is in hand, it is anticipated that it would take six to nine months to complete the project, she said.
"With the new building it’ll give us more opportunity for facility-rental income and additional space,” Lopez said. “We’re tripping over ourselves for space. We hold a lot so with the new expansion it’ll give us the opportunity to hold more exhibits, we can hold traveling exhibits in there, something larger.”
Lopez said the new building could be rented for events like week-long training sessions and trade shows.
Asked why the disparity in funding of a noted cultural resource compared with its neighbors, Town Manager Patrick Banger said Gilbert continues to support the museum and its efforts and that it is “an amazing amenity.”
But “the current funding structure was established to assist HD SOUTH while the nonprofit worked toward fiscal sustainability,” he said in an email. “In addition to supporting HD SOUTH, the Town also hosts a variety of arts and culture events and programs.”
He pointed to Gilbert Parks and Recreation, which provides over 3,500 community programs annually, ranging from arts, culture, fitness and special interest classes for all ages.
“The Town also works with several strategic community partners in providing additional activities for the community such as AZCEND, Maricopa County Library District and Desert Rivers Audubon,” Banger said. “In addition, Gilbert hosts over 50 special events per year, including arts-and-cultural activities such as the Gilbert Global Village Festival and Gilbert Days.”
And, Banger said, the Town has an Arts Committee Task Force that is activated for special projects. Recently it was activated to give feedback on the design of the Ocotillo Bridge, he said.
“Other examples of Town-supported arts projects include the IN FLUX temporary art installations and art benches in the Heritage District,” he said. “We continue to look for opportunities to bring art into the community. For example, we are currently exploring ways to incorporate art within future phases of Gilbert Regional Park.”
Lopez, however, said she wouldn’t mind more financial help from Gilbert.
“We would be thrilled if we had more participation at the town level,” Lopez said. “There have been talks initiated with members of town staff to hopefully make it a little bit more equal as far as surrounding municipalities what they give to their arts and culture organizers versus what Gilbert gives us.”
She pointed out that HD SOUTH is anchoring the south end of the Heritage District and provides an economic impact for the Town.
Although foot traffic at HD SOUTH is not what it was pre-pandemic when it averaged 8,000 visitors a year, “we are back up to approximately 3,600,” Lopez said.
“The more people who move here, they look for arts and culture venues and historical venues,” she said. “We are about the perfect place for that. Rather than people go to Mesa or Chandler to see big exhibits or experience art galleries with extensive art collections we need to keep those folks here.”