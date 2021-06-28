Hiring on-demand tutors, giving a one-time 3-percent employee pay and updating school curriculum are some of the spending proposals for Gilbert Public Schools’ $22-million share of the latest round of pandemic relief funding.
The GPS Governing Board reviewed and gave input on staff’s proposals that totaled $28.12 million. The board is expected to sign off on a final spending plan later this summer.
The money comes from the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds approved by Congress in the American Rescue plan this year. Two other rounds of ESSER funding were distributed last year.
“I do think there are many wonderful things on this list and I would find it hard to prioritize because it looks like we have more ideas than we have funding,” board member Jill Humpherys said.
“But I do really believe that professional development and curriculum adoption are ways of helping out students in their learning.”
The district is obligated to spend 20 percent, or $4.4 million, of its allocation for intervention programs to address learning loss. The remaining $17.6 million is left up to the district’s discretion on how to spend it.
The district’s proposals for addressing learning loss total $5.21 million.
According to Dr. Barbara Newman, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, they include:
• Adopting English Language Arts for 10th-12th graders at a cost of $2 million;
• On-demand tutoring for 7th-12th graders for up to two years at a cost of $1.53 million;
• Support for summer school such as free transportation for up to three years at a cost of $1.1 million.
The ELA program is extremely outdated and the district is “not meeting the academic rigor of our students,” Newman said, adding:
“Nor is it providing the teacher resources for our teachers to be able to provide interventions whether that be for English-language learners, whether that be for our students with special needs and also the enrichment piece for some of our students that are ready to continue learning at a different rate or additional information.
“The English Language Arts adoption was something that was a priority of ours. We put it on hold for this year. We’d like to move forward with that one.”
When board member Lori Wood asked why the district was not including grades 7-9 in the ELA adoption, Newman responded that it was included on the discretionary spend list for $1.6 million.
Wood said she would move the ELA adoption for grades 10-12 to discretionary spending and put something that would engage students on the learning-loss list.
“What could we do in the classroom to again get students back to that engagement?” Wood said. “One thing that comes to mind is the science kits. I know we have those things.
“What are things like that that we could infuse into the system one time that can actually go into the classrooms, into students’ hands and have a lot of that engagement and that love of learning come back that we’ve kind of lost a little bit?”
Newman said there were always options for that and that the district is looking at buying more science kits and additional kits that are more hands-on.
Board member Sheila Rogers Uggetti concurred with Wood and said she would like to see the district spend money on more science kits to get students excited about learning again.
Newman said another item that piqued the district’s interest was on-demand, online tutoring for grades 7-12. Staff would like to offer the program 24/7 for up to two years at a cost of $1.53 million.
“We know that we can offer tutoring after school and our teachers can provide that but oftentimes our students might be needing to go to a job, they might be involved in sports and so the time that might be convenient for us as adults may not necessarily be the time that students are wanting that,” Newman said.
She said data from several sources, including GPOS schools shows it’s not until 9 p.m. that some students “all of a sudden are trying to do their homework and they’re stuck. And if they were able to get that one little bit of information from a tutor, they’d be able to continue to move on.”
Newman said teachers would be able to upload what they are working on during the day or week so “when students engaged in an interaction with the tutors over this text platform, the tutors would automatically be able to see what those teachers’ plans were.”
The platform also collects that information. That way, when a teacher arrives to class the next day, she might be able to see what students were struggling on a particular concept, according to Newman.
The teacher can then use that real live-time data and begin intervention.
“That’s where she needs to say, ‘obviously we didn’t get where we needed to be yesterday’ and move forward with the lesson,” Newman said, adding staff believed this would help some students catch up on their learning.
The most expensive proposal for the discretionary spending is a 3-percent, one-time bonus for up to two years at a cost of $14 million.
Staff said this move would allow the district to maintain competitive in the East Valley job market.
Some other East Valley districts also are resorting to one-time stipends to keep talented teachers even though they are concerning about committing to permanent salary increases.
Other GPS pandemic spending proposals include:
• Covering the costs for high school sophomores to take the PSAT at $300,000;
• Providing an instructional coach for up to two years for Mesquite High School as it prepares for a possible Title 1 school designation at $1.1 million;
• Refreshing student devices at elementary campuses for $3.1 million;
• Offering instructional best practices to administrators, social workers, mental health counselors and teachers for $530,000.
“One thing that I would love to see I think by the time we get to high school lot of students have their own musical instruments,” board member Reed Carr said. “But then the elementary we’ve seen like over the last decade or so we’ve cut back more and more and put more and more burden on that musical instruments and performing arts-type costs.
He noted that music teachers often are “actively soliciting donations of monetary or instruments or whatever” and that a one-time infusion of pandemic cash could be used to “replace some instruments and enhance that program.”
“I don’t know what the cost of that would be,” Reed said. “But something we’ve seen cut that we might be able to help make up a little bit of difference and impact students. I’m a strong believer that music can, as well as other curricular activities do in fact enhance the academics.”
GPS is required to get input on spending the federal money from stakeholders.
District officials met with business owners at a recent Gilbert Chamber of Commerce event for feedback and plans to meet with support staff, parent, and teacher councils for their input, according to Superintendent Shane McCord.
It was unclear when staff will present the final list of uses of ESSER III funds to the board before the application is filed on or around Aug. 24, according to
Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Bonnie Betz.
The district last year received $2.3 million in ESSER1 funds and $9.7 million in ESSERII. All that money has been spent, according to Betz.