A Town of Gilbert employee who helped design the much-ridiculed town logo has accused Mayor Brigette Peterson of “discrimination” and “fostering a toxic work environment” because of her dislike of the emblem and demanded she resign.
Derek Konofalski, a data and technology analyst with the Office of Digital Government since 2015, filed a policy violation complaint with Human Resources and an ethics violation complaint with the Town Clerk. Konofalski did not respond to a request for comment.
Both the Code of Ethics and HR complaints have been referred to outside counsel, according to Amanda Jenkins, assistant town attorney.
Peterson said she was prohibited from commenting on the employee complaints.
“Once the matter has been turned over to HR and the Clerk’s office, I cannot comment, sorry,” Peterson said in an email.
Konofalski said he joined in 2018 a town-sponsored wellness group known as the TOG Wheelers, made up of past and present Gilbert employees who meet for monthly off-road excursions in their jeeps.
After almost three years as a club member, Konofalski said he found out he was booted from the club’s private Facebook account by the mayor when he went to the group to re-introduce himself. He added he requested membership again, which was granted by someone, but said the mayor again removed him.
He said the mayor sent him a message via Facebook informing him he was removed because he hadn’t attended a run.
Konofalski said he would not have thought anything about this, given he hadn’t been on a run because he hasn’t been able to purchase his vehicle yet.
But when he mentioned this to another employee, he was told “that the mayor was bragging about removing me from the group at staff functions and in public settings and that she spoke to multiple employees and told them that I am a ‘spy,’” Konofalski said in his HR complaint.
He also claimed that Peterson said she ‘could make (their) life hell’” in reference to the Digital Government team.
Peterson has been vocal about her dislike of the new logo that Council approved last year before she took office.
Many residents don’t like the logo either, trashing the colorful symbol on social media with comments such as: “What on earth was soooo hard about this dumb design that it took a team of people TWO years to design it” and “as a designer I have to say that’s a pretty bad logo.”
Konofalski said he requested that the mayor and one other person provide him a list of the people removed from the group but neither did.
In an email he included with the complaint, Peterson wrote that the club went from about 110 members down to 90.
Konofalski said Peterson should not have been able to remove him or withhold membership from any employee regardless of status because the group is town-sponsored.
His ethics complaint states the mayor approved members in the group who were never town employees, which showed “a direct, public display of favoritism and discrimination for non-employees to be allowed into a Town-sponsored group while current employees are not allowed.”
“I believe that the mayor is using this group in violation of the Town’s Ethics Policy and that my removal and the content of this group violated both the Ethics Policy of the Town and the Electronic Services Policy,” he said.
He listed a number of violations he believed Peterson committed, including not acting in a professional manner at meetings when representing the town. He claimed that Peterson “participated in discussions that are inappropriate for a public servant using Town resources.”
Konofalski attached in his ethics complaint screen shots of examples where Peterson “used this Town Wellness group to disparage employees of the Town to other employees.”
For instance, in an email exchange, Peterson commented on the logo, “This is HIDEOUS! I’m so embarrassed by this. I’m sorry everyone…I tried to fight it.”
“Based on the mayor’s recent public actions that disparaged my team and our work and the information from other employees and former employees, I believe that these actions were discriminatory and taken in retaliation for her displeasure and ‘distain’ over our work and that the explanation and justification provided is neither accurate or true,” he said in his HR complaint.
Konofalski said he believed that Peterson “is promoting a toxic work environment for both me and my team and also for other employees.”
He also claimed he has evidence to prove that Peterson is aware the group is sponsored by the town and is a wellness group and yet she and her husband have posted images and links in the group that “violate our policies and are inappropriate for a work-sponsored group.”
Konofalski claimed Peterson “has a history of favoritism, unequal treatment, and discrimination” and he demanded she be removed from the wellness group and she step down as mayor.
“She has shown that she is unable to keep her personal relationships and personal feelings from affecting her ability to lead this organization and the Town,” Konofalski said.
Konofalski’s ethics complaint is the third filed against Peterson since June. The first two were from residents at Morrison Ranch.