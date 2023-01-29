The current preferred alternative design for the redo of Water Tower Plaza in downtown Gilbert includes a raised picnic plaza, planters around a large event lawn and a water wall feature.
For the preferred design, the project architect incorporated input from the public and town boards into the so-called Concept A, one of two proposed renderings offered up for feedback last year.
The town set aside a total budget of $5.9 million for the project, which includes $426,712 for design services.
“I really like this rendering,” Councilwoman Bobbi Buchli said at the Jan. 24 study session. “I can see the future of Gilbert and their families loving this.”
Since its debut in 2008, the plaza has become one of the premier open spaces in the heart of the Heritage District and attracts thousands of visitors each year who go there for events or just to eat lunch.
A 2020 town assessment of the 0.7-acre park found aging infrastructure and out-of-date technology for the pump, electrical and irrigations systems.
“This plaza has been kind of loved to death,” architect Aaron Allan told council.
The project also includes parking modifications and new public restrooms, shade structures, street furnishings and a temporary staging area for food trucks during special events.
Councilwoman Yung Koprowski said she also liked the preferred design and asked a number of questions, including if there’ll be changing areas in the restrooms as there will be a splash pad for kids.
Allan responded no, just ADA-compliant stalls on the men’s side and on the women’s side but that it was something that could be considered since the western footprint of the site is still in design.
Councilman Chuck Bongiovanni asked if there was any feedback about using artificial grass versus real grass.
“Artificial turf actually during the summer time gets hotter than asphalt and so there’s that water use versus actually being able to have usable lawn,” Allen said.
According to Allen, the park with its improvements will use less water than the average residential swimming pool, which consumes 10,000 gallons. Water at the park also will be sanitized and recirculated.
Councilman Scott Anderson suggested bird sculptures at the plaza to tie it into the town’s Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch, renown as a bird watching site.
“And it also helps children as well as adults identify the kinds of birds that frequent the riparian area and come to Gilbert,” he said.
Councilman Jim Torgeson questioned how the new public restrooms will operate, stating, “it can always present a problem.”
Mayor Brigette Peterson noted that there are already restrooms maintained by the town across the street.
“I think it would probably be very similar: the doors are locked at a certain point,” she noted.
Peterson said that when the park was first envisioned, nobody thought it would be used the way that it’s being used today. Now the town is “trying to create a space for the way that we’re actually using the park currently.”
“I really love the preferred alternative,” she said, adding that she liked Anderson’s suggestion of some kind of art structure atthe plaza.
Peterson also asked how the mature trees on site will be handled.
Allen said that the trees on the south side can be protected while others – such as those in spots where the infrstructure will be placed – are too old and wouldn’t survive a relocation.
Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque said she supported Koprowski’s recommendation for a changing area in the restrooms.
Tilque said she also liked the additional shading but she was not enamored with the proposed parallel parking along Page Avenue.
“You’re losing parking down there and it’s very important to the businesses down there not to lose anymore than what we’ve already given up for the pickup areas and things like that,” Tilque said.
She said having both parallel and diagonal parking also would be confusing for motorists and that she would like to see the food trucks parked in the alley rather than on the main street.
“I think for safety, just walking out between food trucks probably isn’t the best thing to do on a small road like,” she said.
“Speaking to businesses down there, they’ve been very open about the fear of losing additional parking and anything that would appear to be permanent food trucks competing with their businesses and so I think the more we can limit it, that makes it feel very intentional would be better for the businesses downtown.”
Parks and Recreation Director Robert Carmona said they will continue to explore the parking.
“I think you know that’s been something we’ll continue to discuss with council, with the merchants,” Carmona said. “There’s still additional public outreach.”
According to Allen, the next steps include taking the preferred design alternative to the Parks and Recreation Board, the Redevelopment Commission and the public.
Following the study session, downtown resident
Doralise Machado-Liddell raised concerns with the project at the regular council meeting. The public is not allowed to comment during study session.
She said food trucks should be not in the alleyway, between the Water Tower and the back of Liberty Market.
“Circulation is one of my concerns,” she said. “There isn’t the appropriate circulation in that area of the park, meaning the alley. The alley is closed off and that should be considered in the planning stages of the park itself.
“The alley has an easement on it and I think it is a needed and necessary pass through for emergency vehicles if you are going to have so many people and special events. You do need a lot of outs.”
She also raised concerns with possible noise and with the park’s hours, which have not yet been determined.
Renovation of the plaza is expected to begin in November and be finished by August 2024.
The plaza is a key component of the town’s ultimate vision for the core of the Heritage District, according to Economic Development Director Dan Henderson.
And, he said, it establishes the framework for future projects as well as the redevelopment of the areas in and around the park site.
The .03-square-mile Heritage District, centered around Gilbert Road, was designated a redevelopment area in 1989 with the goal of revitalizing the downtown.
The town 30 years ago began buying up properties in the area and currently owns 33% of all the land in the Heritage District or 55 acres total, Henderson said.
Presently, the Heritage District has about 1 million square feet of existing development, which includes single-family homes, according to Henderson.
“As of this year, there’s approximately 840,000 square feet of approved development within the district, which is primarily attributed to the Heritage Park project or what’s also known as the North Anchor,” he said. “This means that the total commercial building footprint of the Heritage District will effectively double with the completion of the approved projects.”
Additionally, there are over 30 Town projects that are either active or planned for the district, Henderson said.
After removing the land spoken for future projects, about 16 acres of vacant land are left or 10% of the district remaining for both private development and future infrastructure projects, he added.