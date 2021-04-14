Gilbert is currently looking into a legal demand for $150,000 after a child was apparently injured on playground equipment at Desert Sky Park.
The claim was filed in November by attorney Richard Gulbrandsen, who did not answer repeated calls for comment. The claimant is Benjamin Dario Garcia, on behalf of his son, who was not named because he is a minor.
“The Town is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the allegations contained in the notice of claim,” said spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison in an email. “Aside from this claim, the Town has not received any other notice of claim.”
Gilbert debuted phase 1 of the 115-acre sports park on Power Road between Williams Field and Pecos roads in November 2019. Amenities include four multi-use fields, a fitness course, a lake and a playground.
The boy was injured on May 15, 2020 during park hours, while “properly using the Fitcore Extreme Jump Hang,” according to the claim.
This particular playground equipment has a launch ramp for children to jump from in order to grab a cargo net and than traverse the underside of the net to reach the other side without touching the ground, according to the manufacturer Landscape Structures. The equipment is designed for ages 13 and older.
The boy “fell to the ground and fractured his arm, dislocated his wrist and suffered additional serious injuries,” the claim stated.
And for that, the attorney faulted the Town, claiming it “negligently, carelessly, and recklessly installed, maintained, and supervised the Fitcore Extreme Jump Hang equipment and the surface underneath.”
The stated negligence includes, but is not limited to, failure to provide proper instruction for use, failure to provide proper lighting, and failure to provide sufficient amount of wood mulch/chips on the ground to prevent the injury, the attorney added.
Gulbrandsen included a summary of the medical bills received at the time of the filing – $276 for Southwest Diagnostic Imaging and $7,849.30 for Banner Gateway Medical Center.
He anticipated bills from Emergency Physicians Southwest, Banner Children’s Specialists, Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Walgreens.
If the Town denies the claim, the family can then choose to sue.
Harrison did not respond by deadline to questions asking when the Town will conclude its investigation into the claim and if any safety measures have been implemented with the equipment in question due to the claim’s allegations.
Each year in the country emergency departments treat over 200,000 children ages 14 and younger for playground-related injuries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC added that overall, more research needed to be done to better understand what specific activities are putting kids at risk of injury and what changes in playground equipment and surfaces might help prevent injuries.