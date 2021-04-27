Gilbert is holding three public informational meetings on a proposed $515 million Transportation & Infrastructure Bond proposed for the November ballot.
Town Council is scheduled to vote in June whether to go to voters with the bond measure to help fund transportation and stormwater infrastructure in Gilbert.
Projects included advance detection safety improvements, streets and highway improvements and traffic signals, which would help with safety and congestion in the town.
The first meeting will be virtual, from 6-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 28. To register, go to us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIocqprj0jHNLjGE2oyQQyWcxjq2TvEAue.
The two meetings next month will be in-person: 6-8 p.m., May 12 at the Southeaster Regional Library, 775 N. Greenfield Road and 6-8 p.m. May 20 at the Public Safety Training Facility, 6860 S. Power Road.
According to the Town, the current property tax rate of 99 cents per $100 of a home’s assessed value is not expected to increase to pay off the bond’s debt because old debt would have been paid off.
Gilbert was looking to put the bond to a vote last November but decided against it given the economic fallout from the pandemic.