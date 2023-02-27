Some homeowners came to last week’s Gilbert Town Council meeting with hopes of saving their land from eminent domain – and instead got a gut punch.
Newly elected Council members Jim Torgeson, Chuck Bongiovanni and Bobbi Buchli requested that the Ocotillo Road widening project be placed on the Feb. 21 agenda for discussion.
The trio wanted to look for a less intrusive option for the project that currently affects 46 properties in southeast Gilbert but was told at the last moment that their hands were tied.
“I’m normally a happy guy,” Bongiovanni said. “I’m not happy tonight.
“What I’m not happy is that this project was voted on in January of 2022 and I personally found out today that we have an ordinance that states that any reconciliation of a vote must occur by the next town council meeting.
“Unfortunately, because of that ordinance, we are kind of powerless over any kind of vote to make staff look at any kind of potential changes.”
Bongiovanni and his council colleagues learned of the ordinance at an executive session just hours earlier.
Buchli said she followed the project during her campaign and attended meetings with the residents. “I wanted so badly for this to work out for you guys,” she said.
Torgeson said it pained him to be powerless to help the property owners and if he can do anything to help, he will.
The town plans to widen two-lane Ocotillo Road from Greenfield Road to 148th Street to two lanes in each direction with a striped center left-turn lane while also adding bike lanes, sidewalks and a multi-purpose pathway.
Ocotillo has been planned as a minor arterial for a couple of decades and without the improvement, congestion will only get worst for the area, according to town officials.
Staff pushed the option that called for 130 feet of right-of-way – 65 feet on each side of Ocotillo Road from its center for the project – but residents contend the project can be done with 55 feet on either side of Ocotillo instead.
The previous council, which comprised Mayor Brigette Peterson and Council members Scott Anderson, Yung Koprowski, Laurin Hendrix, Scott September, Aimee Yentes and Kathy Tilque voted Jan. 11, 2022, without comment to move forward with the land acquisition, which was on the consent agenda. Hendrix, September and Yentes are no longer on council.
The affected property owners, who are in a rural area, were not notified about the project until after the council’s vote. Nine of the properties are in Gilbert and the remaining 37 are in Maricopa County but within the town’s planning area.
Residents led by Terri Naddy began speaking out at the council meetings, prompting the council to direct staff last year to look for a compromise option.
But after several months, staff reported that the original option was the best because anything less was not possible due to the easements that public utilities required.
Naddy, who will lose over 4,000 square feet of her property, questioned how residents could have contested the council’s January 2022 vote in a timely manner when she learned about the project just before Mother’s Day last year.
“How on earth am I supposed to do anything to counter what your staff deemed appropriate when I didn’t know about it?” said Taddy, who became emotional. “That’s not OK.
“I will continue to fight with every fiber of my being and every last dollar I have because this is not OK.”
To add insult to injury, Rich Robertson said the residents recently became aware of a document circulating among town staff last September that scored the affected property owners on a scale of 1-4 based on their “vocal level” with one being the most vocal.
Some of the residents also had notes beside their names such as “reasonable people,” “easy to speak with not happy but not anti,” and “hard to get a hold of and could become problematic.”
“I’m a No. 2 and according to the notes it’s because I’ve been addressing the council and written letters,” Robertson said. “A four on this list are people who are considered to be reasonable
“The Town of Gilbert has created effectively an enemy’s list. Why are we as residents who are trying to exercise our rights are being ranked by your staff on how compliant we are with you? This is I suspect not how the council really wants its residents to be treated. I think it’s outrageous.”
Robertson added that when staff was directed to look for other design options last year other than the 160-foot right-of-way, Council did not include instructions to involve the residents.
“Instead all of it was done behind closed doors and the results were presented to council behind closed doors,” Robertson said. “So it was not surprising the result was the staff got what it wanted regardless of what the neighborhood wanted. The staff said 65 feet is the desired option from an engineering standpoint. I believe 55 feet is a viable option even if it’s less desirable.
“Fifty-five fee is certainly more desirable to those of us facing bulldozers.”
Robertson faced losing 30 feet of his front yard and “seven very large trees in front of the house being cut down for the project.”
Peterson said she hadn’t seen the list that Robertson spoke of but apologized to him for it.
“I’m sorry if that was circulating through our town and through our staff,” Peterson said. “I don’t know where it came from and it’s not acceptable. I’m disappointed. I’m just appalled that something like that might be going around.”
With that said, the mayor concluded the agenda item because it was for discussion only. None of the other council members spoke on the issue.
The Town the next day apologized for the use of the “vocal level” label shown in the resident list.
“The document itself was a draft of the presentation that was being created for the resident small group briefings held in October,” Public Works Director Jessica Marlow said in an email. “The list was a comprehensive summary of the property owners, the property data, location and what level and type of communication we had received.
“In hindsight, it should have been named differently and was in no way intended to negatively label anyone, it was meant to help staff better understand how to address concerns ahead of the meetings.”
After the council meeting, both Naddy and Robertson stated that they are contemplating their next moves.
Torgeson, who garnered Bongiovanni and Buchli’s support to put the project on the agenda, expressed disappointment the following day.
“I truly, truly wanted these people to be made whole,” Torgeson said. “There is not a fiber in my body that doesn’t want these people made whole.”
Torgeson also said that he agreed with Stephanie Robertson, who complained at the meeting that there was a lack of transparency and that the residents were given different information by different people regarding the project. He said he’s been getting different and conflicting information from staff as well.
“At this point it’s so frustrating trying to get past the machine of bureaucracy,” Torgeson said. “They are trying to say we are stuck and can’t do anything about it but it doesn’t make legal sense to me.”
He questioned the ordinance, noting that no council can bind the future action of another council.
And, he added, “why is it staff is claiming that there is no other way to fit all the utilities in less than 65 feet yet there are plenty of places in town where utilities are in less than 65 feet and they just refuse.
“They got the ear of four people who refuse to listen to logic,” he said. “There are three of us listening and four of us that aren’t.
“I’m not done. I’m trying to fight for these people. I believe in property rights. I am consulting with attorneys outside to see what can be done.”