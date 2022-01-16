Owners of 46 parcels will lose portions of their property to the widening of Ocotillo Road from Greenfield Road to 148th Street.
Town Council last Tuesday without comment voted 7-0 to move forward with the land acquisition.
The next steps include notifying the landowners and doing the appraisals, said Town Attorney Chris Payne.
“Most of the parcels’ rights-of-way are in Maricopa County,” Town Engineer David Fabriano said.
Nine of the properties are in Gilbert’s jurisdiction and the remaining 37 are on Maricopa County islands, according to staff. An attempt to reach some of the affected property owners for comment was not successful.
Council also on consent agenda approved an agreement with the county that should the property owners refuse to settle with the Town for the purchase of the rights-of-way, the county would condemn the property on Gilbert’s behalf. Also under the agreement: once the road project is completed, Gilbert would annex the county properties.
The bulk of the affected properties are on Ocotillo Road with a few located on 154th, 156th and 157th streets, Val Vista Drive, Pickett Court and Greenfield Road.
The Town budgeted $2.95 million for the land purchases.
About 1.5 miles of the roadway is to be upgraded to two lanes in each direction with a striped center left-turn lane, bike lanes, sidewalks, street lights and sewer lines. The project also includes relocating some power lines.
The Town plans to begin construction of the roadway improvements in fiscal year 2023.
Development of Ocotillo Road for a quarter mile mile east of Greenfield Road to Higley Road also is in the works. Funding for this project is included in the $515-million bond voters approved in November.
The project calls for a bridge over the 272-acre Gilbert Regional Park to connect Ocotillo Road. Ocotillo currently ends at Banning Street, west of Higley Road.
The 545-foot-long bridge will have four travel lanes along with bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways on both sides, according to the Town.
Connecting Ocotillo Road will mean faster response times for police and fire in the southern portion of town, according to officials.
A fire station is situated on Ocotillo Road less than a quarter mile from where it ends.
The Ocotillo Road project is not the only one where the town is using eminent domain proceedings.
Currently, 24 homeowners between Gilbert and Lindsay roads may lose parts of their backyards so that the Town can get permanent access to an aging sewer line along the Western Canal. The town has hired an engineering firm to explore other options.
Eminent domain gives a government the power to take private property and convert it into public use as long as just compensation is paid to the property owners.
Owners who challenge the government’s offer can negotiate for a higher price, but if the two parties cannot reach an agreement, the matter goes to the courts for a decision.