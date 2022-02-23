Residents will have until Feb. 25 to voice their favorites among four preliminary designs of a bridge that will cross over Gilbert Regional Park.
The bridge will connect Ocotillo Road between Higley and Greenfield roads, providing direct access to the 272-acre park in the southern portion of town.
The public’s feedback will help whittle the four designs down to two with updated renderings by April, according to David Rutkowski with consultant Kimley-Horn. Rutkowski gave a project update and details of each design for the Parks and Recreation Board last week.
The final two choices may consist of existing concepts or a hybrid of those and will be put to another public poll later this spring, according to officials.
Council in early summer is expected to pick the design to proceed with construction, which was expected to begin in the fall or winter of 2023. The bridge was anticipated to open for use in spring 2024, according to the town’s timeline.
Each of the four concepts – Cascade, Palo Verde, Waterfall, and Water and Stone – is designed around a desert oasis theme, Rutkowski said. The theme came out of public outreach.
The 545-foot bridge will have four travel lanes along with bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways on both sides. The overall budget for the project was $67 million with the construction portion at $54 million, Project Supervisor Ryan Blair told Council last September.
The town website also allows residents to leave comments on each design and a few have done so.
The Waterfall design incorporates giant dragonfly statues on the bridge that one commenter said poses a “potential safety hazard with people trying to climb it,” while another called them “ugly.”
But one person wrote, “I like the dragonflies, but maybe another option like a hummingbird or butterfly. They add color and dimension. The bridge is more appealing from this vantage point. The shade provided is very appealing.”
The Water and Stone design with blue wavy curves attached to the bridge was likened to a “slinky that got tangled up” by one person while another said it was nice but wished there were some shade spots.
And, “this looks the most expensive with whatever system will be used to clad the bridge making the design,” another said.
The Palo Verde with giant green arches that can be lit up at night got two thumbs up for its design while one person wrote, “Colors are terrible as well as the design.”
While one person called the Cascade with its giant towers the “most appeal of the four,” others were less kind with the comments – “Kind of plain,” “reminds me of a rest stop” and “So ugly. I live where I can see this often and it’s not what I’d want to look ,” one person said. “It looks like every other Pheonix underpass.”
Rutkowski was asked by the commission which of the four designs he liked.
“I like the Waterfall out of the four,” he responded. “I think the simplicity of it; it’s loud but not everywhere and from both sides you get something special.”
He added he would like to see the controversial Gilbert logo on top of whatever bridge is picked so people “can see from a distance where you are.” He added the Cascade design originally had the logo.
A bridge is needed to connect Ocotillo Road because it’s separated by a number of natural barriers such as the Queen Creek Canal, East Maricopa Floodway and a Roosevelt Water Conservation District canal.