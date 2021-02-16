Victoria Schaeffer had big dreams for her “forever” home on Hemlock Avenue in Gilbert that she purchased last April.
She was going to add an extension for her elderly parents, put in a pool and add plenty of lush grass for her two dogs to romp on but that all fell apart in December when she got a letter from the town.
“They’re taking a third of my land that I’ve had for not even a year,” said Schaeffer. “I never had a home or a backyard.”
Schaeffer and 23 of her neighbors living in houses on Hemlock and Commerce avenues facing the Western Canal were notified that Gilbert intends to take part of their backyards in order to repair a section of an existing sewer line that runs from Lindsay Road, west to Neely Street.
In November, Town Council voted 7-0 to go ahead with acquiring the rights-of-way for the sewer rehab project. Staff did not give a presentation nor did residents speak.
At that meeting, Council also approved paying $224,873 to Jacobs Engineering Group to handle the property acquisitions.
According to the town, an assessment in 2017 identified severe deterioration in the sewer infrastructure and said it is “in need of immediate rehabilitation with pipeline segments and manholes reaching the end of their useful life.”
Rehabilitation of 2.5-miles of the Western Canal sewer and 22 manholes is part of Phase 2 of a bigger project that includes the immediate repair of a damaged section of pipe along the Ocotillo Road alignment between Higley and Greenfield roads.
The town budgeted approximately $10 million to complete the remaining scope of Phase 2. The preliminary cost for the 10,000 feet of rehabilitation along Honeysuckle Road and the Western Canal was put at approximately $4.2 million, according to Jason Montgomery, town senior project manager.
He added the cost estimates for land acquisition are not included in that figure and would be part of the appraisal process, which kicked off last week and is expected to take two months to complete.
Phase 2 started in March 2018, when the town contracted with Entellus to perform engineering design services for the portion of sewer along the Western Canal.
The current schedule proposes to have design completed by the end of 2021 with construction starting in spring 2022 and completion by summer 2023, Montgomery said.
“Land acquisition will take place in conjunction with design and prior to commencement of construction,” he added.
The sewer line along the Western Canal from Lindsay Road to Neely Street was installed in 1986 within a public utility easement, with approximately 3,200 feet of this easement in the backyards of the homes, according to the town. The pipeline carries about 30 percent of the town’s wastewater from 15,000 houses.
According to staff, much of the utility easement is inside the perimeter block walls of the homes and many of the sewer manholes have been covered up over time, making it hard to locate, assess and rehabilitate the pipeline.
Staff also stated that access to the pipeline for routine inspections and maintenance has become difficult as some homeowners have built structures like storage units on the easement areas.
Neighbors have been attending council meetings in hopes of averting the loss of their property.
Mayor Brigette Peterson at the Feb. 2 meeting said Council heard their concerns and would hold a public meeting on them, though none has yet been scheduled.
“We want them to work with us,” said Nolan Baldwin, who wondered how willing the town is to work with them given it didn’t halt the appraisals.
Baldwin has lived at his home since 1992. He said his lot on Commerce Avenue is over a half acre and under the town’s plan, he would lose 21 feet of his backyard, taking out five citrus trees and a blackberry bush.
He questioned how well the town would maintain the land it takes, pointing to town property outside his backyard fence that was covered with debris.
Baldwin, like many of his neighbors, doesn’t understand why the town can’t repair the pipes by accessing them through the manholes.
Residents said they’ve never denied the town access onto their properties in order to perform maintenance and inspections of the sewer line.
Montgomery explained that while the design engineer is proposing to install a liner within 10,000 feet of the existing pipeline by using the manholes, there will be required digging, removal and disturbance around the manholes.
“Although it is currently anticipated that rehabilitation of the sewer via in-place lining can likely be achieved, that rehabilitation process will require removal of existing masonry walls and obstructions that were built within the easement area to provide adequate space for construction around manholes and spot repair areas,” Montgomery said.
“It is important to understand that there is a likelihood that excavation to the existing pipeline may be necessary to complete focused spot repairs in areas where the existing condition of the pipe will not allow for lining as the sole repair method,” he added.
Not buying the land would limit the town’s ability to perform routine maintenance of the sewer and rehabilitation or replace an adjacent reclaimed-water pipeline, according to Montgomery.
Gilbert has a reclaimed water pipeline running through the easement that will need repairs, he said
“The 18-inch reclaimed water line is an asbestos cement pipe that was installed in 1986, 5 feet south of the 36-inch sewer,” Montgomery said. “This line is over 35 years old and there are concerns with the pipe material and the town is currently developing a plan to replace all asbestos cement pipe within the water system due to leak and failure history.”
Additionally, a 24-inch potable water pipeline, south of the easement and on the north bank of the Western Canal is undergoing assessment to determine its remaining life with plans for rehabilitation or replacement, according to Montgomery.
“It is anticipated that any replacement of this pipeline will be required north of the existing alignment, potentially encroaching into proposed acquisition area,” he said. “Therefore, the need for acquisition is driven by all three utilities anticipating rehabilitation or replacement in the next three to five years.”
According to Montgomery, the project team developed three solutions to address challenges associated with this corridor.
“All three solutions require land acquisition as part of their scope to increase access along the alignment,” Montgomery.
One option called for relocating all three pipelines to the south within a narrower window within the residential parcels at an estimated cost of $8.2 million but was deemed not feasible “due to existing SRP facilities to the south and a heavily congested utility corridor,” he said.
As it stands, the town has had to modify its maintenance procedures due to lack of access, according to Montgomery.
“As a result, integrity of the existing pipeline cannot be ensured,” he said. “These pipelines provide sewer service to substantial areas within the town.
“Further, although installation of gates in the block walls may partially increase access, that approach is not a solution. Gate access will not create the needed visibility or eliminate obstructions for appropriate maintenance procedures on the sewer pipeline or future rehabilitation or replacement of the reclaimed water pipeline. In order to guarantee unrestricted visibility and access, land acquisition is necessary.”
But some residents questioned why they were not notified of this until two months ago.
Cole Ratcliff told Council that when he and his wife purchased their home in July 2019 and asked the town for restrictions in putting in accessory buildings, they were never told about the “faulty” sewer line or possible land acquisition.
“Less then a year ago, we submitted plans to apply for a building permit,” Ratcliff said. “The city failed again to mention anything about potential sewer issues.”
He said he later learned the town knew about the issue with the sewer pipe since 2017 and yet none of the property owners were notified about it until that December correspondence.
“It baffles me that nothing was ever mentioned to us before we purchased our property or when we applied for the permit,” Ratcliff added. “If the town carries on with its land acquisition, they would take 21 feet away from my lot and leave us with only 4 feet between our building and our wall.”
How much is taken from each of the 24 backyards differs. And, for homes on Hemlock Avenue, the impact would be greater because the lots are much smaller than those on Commerce Avenue.
Most of the Hemlock lots are a tad under 10,000 square feet compared with those on Commerce, which average about 30,000 square feet.
Donna Lucchesi has lived at her home on a roughly half-acre lot on Commerce Avenue for 23 years.
Her backyard is outfitted with a corral, a horse stall and stable for her two miniature horses and a chicken coop. With the town proposing to take 20 feet of her yard, she said she would lose portions of the stall and coop.
She thinks the town can do the work by accessing the manholes like it has previously.
“They’ve come through several times,” she said. “Two years ago, they uncovered (the manhole), dug it up and got in fine.”
Rick Lucchesi said the last time the town accessed his property without any problems was two months ago.
Meanwhile, Schaeffer is left with an unfinished backyard.
When she moved in at the end of June, the backyard was just a mud pile with concrete and it sloped so that when the monsoon rains hit in August, her house flooded.
She refinanced her home for the backyard makeover. She had the yard re-graded, extended the patio with a travertine tile floor and put in irrigation lines for trees that will no longer be planted against the block wall. And, a portion of the sod would have to go.
Schaeffer said when permits were being pulled for the renovation, the town said nothing.
“I obviously would not have done it if I knew thy were taking my land,” she said. “It just makes me sick. I’m out $400,000 easily if not more.”
If the homeowners reject the town’s offer for their land, the issue would end up in the courts.
“We are committed to a fair and transparent process and are hopeful to reach a mutual agreement,” Montgomery said. “If negotiations are not successful and parties cannot come to terms on consensual sales, the town condemnation attorney is engaged to assist with the remainder of the process.”