Gilbert Town Council will tackle the escalating cost of recycling at a retreat early next year after it approved last week a $100,000 increase to United Fibers’ contract.
The contract amendment covers the rise in the processing and the contamination disposal fees beginning Jan. 1. The total revised contract is not exceed to $900,000.
“The challenge we have with the market right now is that the resale of the materials, there’s not a lot of resale value because China no longer accepts our material and so the market over the past two to three years have gone from very favorable to less favorable,” said Public Works Director Jessica Marlow.
“We are working internally to do what we can do reduce our costs and clean up our recycle stream so we can maximize that value,” she said, “but the main challenge is just the market isn’t there for a lot of the recyclable material anymore.”
China in 2018 implemented steep restrictions for the percentage of allowable contamination in the global recycle stream.
Because China imported about 45 percent of the world’s total waste, the action sent the recycle market into a downward spiral, impacting Gilbert and other municipalities negatively.
Councilman Laurin Hendrix questioned how the town made sure its contract was competitive.
“Do we just award whatever price they ask for to the existing vendor or is there a process where we are assuring that this process is competitive?” asked Hendrix, who pulled the item off the consent agenda for discussion.
Marlow said staff compares United Fibers’ contract with its other recycling vendor, Waste Management, and also looks at what surrounding municipalities pay for theirs.
“As of now, the pricing is very consistent between the two contracts that we have,” Marlow said, adding the town’s contracts had a little bit better pricing than some of its neighbors are seeing at this time.
“At this point these are our only two recycling options,” Marlow said. “We potentially in the future may have the opportunity to work with Republic Services, if they choose to get back into the market and rebuild their facility after it burnt down (October 2019).”
Mayor Scott Anderson asked if a town pilot recycling program could affect the numbers they are seeing today and Marlow responded it could.
The town launched a four-week pilot program in August at three neighborhoods – Morrison Ranch, Copper Ranch and Higley Groves – that aims to reduce the rising cost of processing collected recycle commodities for sale to end users.
Marlow said residents were educated on how to keep recycling materials with good market value and remove previously desirable recycles such as glass, paper and magazines that are now causing the cost per ton to increase to nearly double that of landfill trash fees.
The pilot program focuses on recycling the most desirable recyclable commodities such as aluminum, high-density polyethylene, steel, tin and cardboard.
“The whole model of the blue can helps reduce the cost of the black can, I think that has been solid for many years,” Councilman Jared Taylor said. “Now that the market for some the blue cans is kind of falling out from under us, there is no market for some of that but it sounds like there is still a pretty solid market for some of the items that we have been putting in the blue can.
“Is part of the pilot program understanding the economics that we’re still going to benefit the residents if we can scope down to just what is true recycling market that it’ll still reduce the cost of the black can?”
Marlow said the pilot program will help the town reduce its cost if it is successful in removing all of the less marketable materials.
“What we did is look at where the cost is more or less than taking it to the landfill,” she said.
“So, if we are able to recycle it at a cost that is less than taking it to the landfill, we want to continue to recycle it. If it cost more than taking it to the landfill, these are the materials we are trying to remove to at least balance it out so it’s not costing us more to recycle than it is to just landfill the materials.”
Taylor, who noted he will no longer be on council when it makes its decision, advised staff to bring back fiscal data for options, including charging residents a nominal fee to continue recycling or do what some other municipalities have done and remove the blue cans.
Marlow said staff intends at the retreat in January or February to bring back more details of the pilot program, including the recycle audit and the cost to roll out the program town-wide if that was the direction chosen.